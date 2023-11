GTA V Mod Adds DLSS 3 For A Huge Performance Boost, Check It Out

As expected, using DLSS 3 as compared to no upscaler results in about twice the amount of frames per second, which could be pretty useful for anyone running the game with lots of graphics mods. If you're just running GTA V with the normal graphics though, you might find that even an RTX 4060 is more than enough since GTA V came out on PC nearly a decade ago now.While there's much debate over whether DLSS 3 is worth turning on as it has relatively high latency and some visual artifacts, in GTA V it could be really useful for gamers seeking 200+ framerates. It's impossible to run GTA V past 180 FPS or so, due to a game engine bug, but DLSS 3 should be able to get around this since it generates frames outside of the normal pipeline. PureDark didn't mention whether his mod actually surpasses the normal 180 FPS cap, but it seems like it might finally make GTA V playable at 190 FPS and beyond.