NVIDIA Is Bundling Diablo IV With GeForce RTX 40 Cards Ahead Of DLSS 3 Support

by Ryan WhitwamWednesday, May 10, 2023, 11:33 AM EDT
We're less than a month away from the release of Diablo IV, and NVIDIA has teamed up with Blizzard to give you another way to lay your hands on the latest installation in the iconic series. All you have to do is buy a video card. Not just any video card, though. For a limited time, select RTX 40-series cards will come with a free copy of Diablo IV plus some bonus goodies.

To get a free copy of the game, you'll have to buy a GeForce RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080, or 4090 GPU. NVIDIA's 40-series GPUs are ludicrously fast, particularly the RTX 4090, which blows away all other consumer GPUs right now. However, you'll pay handsomely for the hardware. The 4070 brings up the rear at $600, and the 4090 is a whopping $1,600. And that's just the starting price. You can find RTX 4090 variants for over $2,000. The same deal also applies to select pre-built systems with these GPUs inside, too.

Admittedly, a free game isn't the same draw it was when video cards only cost a few hundred dollars, but free is free. If you're planning to buy Diablo IV for $60 or more, and you need a new video card, why not take advantage of the bundle?


NVIDIA is using the promotion to talk up the advantages of DLSS 3, which will be supported in Diablo IV at launch. DLSS (deep learning super sampling) is NVIDIA's AI upscaling technology that sharpens games to make them playable at higher resolutions. The latest version also supports frame generation to help maintain higher frame rates. Diablo IV won't have ray tracing at launch, but NVIDIA notes that the feature is coming, and your shiny new RTX 40-series GPU will be ready to handle that with aplomb.

This bundle also comes with a handful of additional in-game items, but not all of them are part of Diablo IV. Here's what you get:
  • Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Armor
  • Diablo III Inarius Wings and Inarius Murloc Pet
  • World of Warcraft Amalgam Rage Mount
  • Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set
NVIDIA says the deal is available now through June 13th, a week after the game's expected release on June 6th. If you're still not sure about Diablo IV, there's a free Server Slam event coming up on May 12-14th. During the event, you can play the first few hours of the game for free to help Blizzard stress-test the game servers. If your GPU isn't up to the task, you'll be able to snag a new card and a free copy of the game.
