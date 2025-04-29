CATEGORIES
GTA 6 Delayed At The Last Minute? Ex-Rockstar Dev Spills The Beans

by Alan VelascoTuesday, April 29, 2025, 02:32 PM EDT
There have been some solid games released so far this year, but all eyes in the gaming world, from zealous fans to industry analysts, are still squarely focused on Grand Theft Auto VI. Development studio Rockstar has been steadfast in that it will be getting the game out the door sometime in 2025. However, a former developer has shared some insights from his work on a prior GTA game, which could mean a delay is still on the table.

Obbe Vermeij, posted about his experience working for Rockstar on social media platform X, which includes the development of GTA IV. Originally, the studio was aiming to release the game on October 16, 2007, to capitalize on launching during the Christmas time frame. However, in July of 2007, the development team realized it wouldn’t be ready in time. The game would eventually release in April of 2008. Vermeij believes that “decision-day for VI will be similar.” So gamers would do well to be mentally prepared for a delay.

grand theft auto vi delay body

There were some other interesting game development insights shared, too. For example, in order to create a next-gen experience, many of the gameplay systems found in GTA: San Andreas, such as car modding and jet packs, had to be cut out from GTA IV. Another interesting tidbit is that the team was working on a “32 player network game” that would eventually go on to become GTA Online, a game mode that has kept GTA V relevant for over a decade.

This kind of inside look as to how Rockstar makes decisions regarding the release scheduling of its games will likely disappoint not just gamers, but the industry at large. There’s a lot riding on a successful release of GTA VI, with many publishers and studios hoping that it can reinvigorate a business that is facing several headwinds.
