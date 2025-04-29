GTA 6 Delayed At The Last Minute? Ex-Rockstar Dev Spills The Beans
Obbe Vermeij, posted about his experience working for Rockstar on social media platform X, which includes the development of GTA IV. Originally, the studio was aiming to release the game on October 16, 2007, to capitalize on launching during the Christmas time frame. However, in July of 2007, the development team realized it wouldn’t be ready in time. The game would eventually release in April of 2008. Vermeij believes that “decision-day for VI will be similar.” So gamers would do well to be mentally prepared for a delay.
There were some other interesting game development insights shared, too. For example, in order to create a next-gen experience, many of the gameplay systems found in GTA: San Andreas, such as car modding and jet packs, had to be cut out from GTA IV. Another interesting tidbit is that the team was working on a “32 player network game” that would eventually go on to become GTA Online, a game mode that has kept GTA V relevant for over a decade.
This kind of inside look as to how Rockstar makes decisions regarding the release scheduling of its games will likely disappoint not just gamers, but the industry at large. There’s a lot riding on a successful release of GTA VI, with many publishers and studios hoping that it can reinvigorate a business that is facing several headwinds.