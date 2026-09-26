Is GTA 6 Coming To Nintendo Switch 2? Ex-Rockstar Dev Drops Bold Claim

Will GTA VI on Switch 2 happen? - Image: Nintendo / Rockstar Games

One of the big questions surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI is when it will inevitably get ported to PC, and developer Rockstar Games does not seem keen on tipping its hand. Another area of interest is whether GTA VI will find its way to Nintendo's popular Switch 2 handheld. So far, Rockstar has only confirmed releases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but a former Rockstar developer shared an interesting perspective.





During an interview on the YouTube channel Kiwi Talkz, an ex-Rockstar dev, Jérémy Hartvick, dropped what some might consider a reality check and some will see as a hot take. According to Hartvick, it doesn't even make sense for Rockstar to consider the handheld because gamers who are drawn to GTA games, including GTA VI, are going to buy a PS5 or Xbox system instead.





"I don’t believe it even makes sense, because I’m not sure the audience for GTA VI is so much the audience for the Switch. If you’re a GTA fan, you would probably buy a console on which GTA will come out," he said.





It is an interesting perspective, but is it an accurate one? If Hartvick is viewing the Switch 2 as a console designed exclusively for family-friendly titles, then it's worth pointing out there are a number of adult-themed games for the Switch family. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, Elden Ring Tarnished Edition , and Red Dead Redemption have all been ported to the Switch. And the most obvious counterargument is the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on Switch.





GTA VI protagonist Jason Duval - Image: Rockstar Games



However, he appears to be leaning more into the power demands of GTA VI, and there is some basis for that concern. Rockstar's sprawling open-world game is targeting 30 FPS , as even on current-generation hardware, getting to 60 FPS could be a challenge.





"Does it make sense for you to go out of your way to probably deliver a subpar experience, because it does not run exactly the same when you know anyone will buy a PS5 to get your game? No," Hartvick adds.





According to the members-only interview , which was seen by Dexerto , Hartvick doesn't necessarily think it is "totally ludicrous" to see a release on Switch 2, but holds firm that cloud stream gaming is the more likely avenue to getting GTA VI on more platforms.



