Elden Ring Tarnished Edition Set For August Release On Nintendo Switch 2
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition contains both the base game alongside the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, which delves deeper into the lore of the game’s world and adds new bosses, weapons, armor, and abilities. It’s the complete Elden Ring package that ensures any new would-be Elden Lords don’t miss out on anything.
There will be something for veteran players too, as this edition of the game includes brand new content. Developer FromSoftware added two new starting classes and fresh character armor, and will also be giving players the ability to customize Torrent the Spectral Steed.
It will be interesting to see how the game performs on the Switch 2, as the game has reportedly struggled to hit playable framerates when it was shown off at preview events. FromSoftware has long been known as a studio that doesn’t excel at optimizing its titles, but hopefully it has come to grips with the handheld’s hardware to create an enjoyable experience.
Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition will release for the Switch 2 on August 28. However, the new content that has been added to this version will also be available for purchase on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Unfortunately, no official pricing has been set for either the game or the additional content, although judging by how much the base game and DLC costs on other platforms, $79.99 (or thereabouts) seems likely.