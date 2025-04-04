CATEGORIES
G.Skill Unveils First Big 128GB DDR5 Memory Kit To Hit A Blistering 8000MHz

by Paul LillyFriday, April 04, 2025, 10:35 AM EDT
G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory modules on a reflective surface.
Are you up for a challenge? Go hunt down a 128GB (2x64GB) memory kit in the DDR5-8000 range. Take your time, we'll wait. What's that, you couldn't find one? That's because they haven't existed until now. Memory makers have instead focused their high speed efforts on kits comprised of smaller capacities, but G.Skill has finally broken through the barrier.

"Engineered for high-capacity overclocked performance, the DDR5-8000 128GB (64GB x2) combines ultra-high memory speed with massive memory kit capacity, surpassing the previous module capacity maximum at 48GB per module. At last, power users and content creators who seek overclock performance memory for capacity-hungry applications will have the ideal DDR5 memory solution," G.Skill gloats in a press release.

Whether you need 128GB of RAM is up for discussion, but if you're a content creator or diving into the burgeoning AI sector—or a Chrome browser user (zing!)—then the more memory, the merrier.

Memtest and CPU-Z screenshots showing G.Skill's new 128GB (2x64GB) DDR5-8000 memory kit.

For this particular kit, G.Skill said it validated the blistering DDR5-8000 memory speed on an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard, with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor riding shotgun. At stock, the timings are set at 44-48-48-127 (CL, tRCD, tRP, and tRAS).

Those are on the relaxed side, which comes with the territory at this speed tier. To put them into perspective, several of G.Skill's 96GB (2x48GB) DDR5-6000 memory kits have timings set at 28-36-36-96. Hey, it's the price to paid for faster memory (in addition to the retail price, of course).

In the same press release, G.Skill is also touting blazing-fast 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5-9000 memory kit, with timings set at 48-64-64-64. It's the less interesting kit of the two, only because it's not a world first. What would really get our attention is if G.Skill (or any memory maker) can hit the so-far-elusive DDR5-10000 threshold for a retail kit.
