G.Skill Taps SK Hynix On Scorching-Fast 128GB DDR5-8400 Kit For Ryzen

by Paul LillyFriday, May 02, 2025, 09:51 AM EDT
Closeup of a G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5 memory module.
G.Skill continues to push out higher capacity and faster DDR5 memory kits at a frenetic pace. It's latest offering, which is announced but not yet available at retail, is a large capacity 128GB memory kit comprised of two 64GB modules, which is validated to run at DDR5-8400 on AMD Ryzen builds. We looked around and couldn't a comparable kit.

While we prefer to shop at places like Amazon and Best Buy, we've found Newegg is the best for researching this sort of thing, as it's pretty easy to narrow down searches based on specific criteria and not be hit with a mishmash of results. In doing so, the closest we found in combining similar speed with capacity were a couple of 96GB (2x48GB) DDR5-7200 kits.

As G.Skill notes in a press release, higher frequency memory kits "have traditionally been limited to lower module capacities." Not anymore.

"This memory overclock milestone redefines what’s possible for high-performance computing with the newly announced G.Skill DDR5 64GB memory module, built with high-performance SK hynix DDR5 ICs. With 128GB of overclocked high-speed memory capacity, this DDR5-8400 memory would be able to empower content creators, researchers, and professionals with more performance and capacity to complete computing tasks faster and more efficiently," G.Skill states in a press release.

G.Skill screenshot showing MemtestPro and CPU-Z for its 128GB DDR5-8400 memory kit.

Naturally, your mileage will vary depending on your specific platform. G.Skill validated its high-speed 128GB kit on an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor sitting shotgun. It's a potent setup for sure, albeit not a cheap one. The motherboard is a $750 component, while the Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a $699 part, neither of which is in stock at Amazon.

That said, playing at the ultra-enthusiast level is never cheap. It's also the space that can see diminished returns, especially when it comes to system memory. Even so, we love to see these kinds of releases, as it can help push down the prices of more mainstream solutions.

G.Skill never announces prices for new kits because it's such a volatile market. However, we'd be surprised if this 128GB DDR5-8400 kit ended up being closer to the $500 mark than the $1,000 mark. We'll see.
