ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex Debuts With Possibly Revised Q-Release Slim Design
The Apex line has long been a favorite of overclockers, since it is built for that specific purpose. It also is commonly paired with custom-water cooled rigs due to its performance and aesthetics. This iteration features an 18+2+2 power stage design, along with premium SMD capacitors. Of course, CPUs such as the Ryzen 9 9850X3D will be supported, along with the rest of the AM5 lineup.
Interestingly enough, @Unikoshardware on X points out that the metal bar appears to be gone from the new design, helping to reduce problems. Or at least that's the case in the renders on the Newegg listing. The product page on ASUS's website still shows the metal bars, so it's not entirely clear if it's revised or not. This could be explained as just different points in its revisions, if rumors of ASUS quietly updating it are true.
With GPUs being considerably heavier and larger than many previous generations, it is no surprise some issues may arise with mechanisms around the point of contact. The PCIe slot is notoriously difficult to access depending on how tight your PC build may be, as the large GPU coolers often block a more convenient access. While solutions such as the ASUS Q-Release Slim are meant to make it easier to perform these actions, other problems have occurred. Hopefully these new revisions address most of the issues, as the idea behind the mechanism is certainly appreciated.
The ASUS ROG Crosshair X870e Apex is available for pre-order on Newegg, with a release date of April 4th, 2025.