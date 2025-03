ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex Debuts With Possibly Revised Q-Release Slim Design

The Q-Release Slim mechanism, meant to secure the GPU to the motherboard, has been in the news lately. Some users had GPU damage and blamed the Q-release , which ASUS has said was likely user error. ASUS has stated that too many insertions and removals of GPUs may cause scratches or minor wear on the contact points (but won't affect functionlity). With GPU prices being higher on average this generation, it is certainly the last component that you'd want to get damaged. It also present rival Gigabyte an opportunity to troll its competitor

Interestingly enough, @Unikoshardware on X points out that the metal bar appears to be gone from the new design, helping to reduce problems. Or at least that's the case in the renders on the Newegg listing . The product page on ASUS's website still shows the metal bars, so it's not entirely clear if it's revised or not. This could be explained as just different points in its revisions, if rumors of ASUS quietly updating it are true.With GPUs being considerably heavier and larger than many previous generations, it is no surprise some issues may arise with mechanisms around the point of contact. The PCIe slot is notoriously difficult to access depending on how tight your PC build may be, as the large GPU coolers often block a more convenient access. While solutions such as the ASUS Q-Release Slim are meant to make it easier to perform these actions, other problems have occurred. Hopefully these new revisions address most of the issues, as the idea behind the mechanism is certainly appreciated.The ASUS ROG Crosshair X870e Apex is available for pre-order on Newegg, with a release date of April 4th, 2025.