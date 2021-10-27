G.Skill Takes Early RAM Lead With 32GB DDR5-6800 Trident Z5 To Supercharge Alder Lake

The big news today is Intel's 12th Gen Core Alder Lake launch, which kicked off a bevy of product announcements from various system builders and hardware partners. G.Skill is among them. To avoid getting lost in the noise, G.Skill today came out swinging with a high-end Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 memory kit designed for Alder Lake.





For the time being, G.Skill can brag it is offering the "world's fastest DDR5 memory kit," though for how long remains to be seen. Prior to today's Alder Lake launch, memory makers have teased even faster speeds on the horizon, though G.Skill is the first (that we're aware of) for formally debut a DDR5 memory kit with a 6,800 MT/s data rate.





"G.Skill is dedicated to develop ever-faster overclocking memory on each new generation of Intel platform. And we are very excited to have worked with Intel to develop extreme performance DDR5 memory for the latest Intel Z690 platform," says Tequila Huang, corporate vice president of G.Skill International.







This kit stretches past JEDEC's official specifications range for the DDR5 standard (4800-6400 MT/s). G.Skill considers it an "extreme" memory kit designed to tap into the performance potential of DDR5, aided by Alder Lake and Intel's Z690 chipset, "to bring a whole new level of system performance to worldwide gamers, overclockers, and enthusiasts."













Perhaps equally interesting, G.Skill managed to achieve a 6,800 MT/s data transfer rate at tighter timings that what some may have been expecting. Its 32GB (2x16GB) Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 runs at 38-38-38-76. DDR4 typically runs might tighter, but those are pretty good for DDR5.





G.Skill's new memory kit supports Intel's new XMP 3.0 memory profile. Intel introduced XMP 3.0 today, which offers relatively quick and easy memory tuning. XMP 3.0 supports additional profiles, increasing the number from two to five. These include three vendor profiles, and two re-writable profiles.



