Don’t Miss These Fantastic OLED TV Deals At Best Buy And Save Up To $1300
If anyone is looking to upgrade their old TV ahead of the upcoming Football season, or in the midst of the boys of Summer playing Baseball, Best Buy has some stellar deals going on right now. OLED technology is arguable superior to all other TV panel types, and whether you prefer a huge 83-inch screen, or a more compact 48-inch display, these deals on Samsung and LG TVs are sure to satisfy that game day itch.
Samsung 83-inch Class S90C OLED DealsAs the old saying goes, “Go big, or go home!” Going big is what Samsung brings to the table with its 83-inch Class S90C OLED Smart Tizen TV. Samsung touts this mammoth television as being capable of delivering pure blacks, bright whites, dramatic color, and audio that will pull the viewer right into the action while watching content on streaming apps such as Netflix.
The S90C comes with a neural quantum processor with 4K upscaling. This powerful processor allows viewers to watch all their content in 4K quality, whether it be an HD movie, or looking back at old home movies. Add in HDR OLED and the detail, fine tuned brightness, and optimized contrast will illuminate the pixels, according to Samsung.
In terms of audio, viewers will be able to keep their eyes on the action with Dolby Atmos and virtual top speakers that follow the story. Samsung says when a dragon swoops across the screen, 3D sound moves right along with it thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite. Samsung TVs paired with Q Series and S Series soundbars will operate as one, bringing an even broader dimension to the audio experience.
- Samsung's 83-inch Class S90C OLED TV is now selling for a whopping $1,300 off at just $2,699.99
- Also LG's 83-inch Class C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV is $1,000 off for $3,299.99
LG 77-inch Class C4 Series OLED DealsDon’t need quite 83-inches, but still want a large screen? The LG 77-inch Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webos TV might fit the bill. This smart TV is powered by a a9 Gen 7 AI Processor, exclusively made for LG OLED, to bring ultra-realistic picture and sound along with boosted brightness.
LG touts its flagship OLED technology as being able to create incredible watching experiences and stellar picture quality illuminated over 8 million self-lit pixels. The company’s Brightness Booster technology adds to the experience by magnifying each individual pixel for a luminous quality.
Every LG OLED comes loaded with Dolby Vision, delivering exceptional color, contrast, and brightness, as well as Dolby Atmos for superb sound. For the film lovers, Filmmaker mode will bring a cinematic feel to content by transforming images to how the directors originally intended. Want to play some video games? NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR are all available to improve game frame rate smoothness and image quality.
- The LG 77-inch Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV is $900 off for only $2,799.99
LG 55-inch Class C4 Series OLED DealsFor those without room for an extra large TV, the LG 55-inch Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV could be what the doctor ordered. This smart TV packs many of the same features of its larger sibiling, the 77-inch Class C4, in a smaller form factor.
LG’s webOS and LG Channels allows users to find what they are looking for and more. Owners will be able to browse all their favorite streaming apps, while letting LG Channels connect them to 300+ free channels of sports, fitness, cooking, and more. Gamers will be delighted to know the 55-inch version touts all the same capabilities as its bigger sibling as well.
Had a long day at work, or are just too relaxed to want to get up from the comfort of a couch? LG’s far field microphone allows users to sit back (way back), relax, and voice operate their TV with just their voice. When the TV is not in use, it can display paintings, photos, or other content to blend the TV into the environment around it.
- The LG 55-inch Class C4 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV is $500 off for $1,499.99
- The Samsung 55-inch Class S95C OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is $400 off for $1,499.99
- The LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is $700 off for $799.99
- The Samsung 48-inch Class S90D Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is $400 off for $1,199.99