Microsoft Stokes Fire TV Devices With Xbox Cloud Gaming Support
A partnership between Amazon and Xbox is bringing game streaming to Fire TV devices for users with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Starting in July, owners of the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max in over 25 countries will be able to access the vast library available in the Game Pass service through the Xbox app. Xbox says that “we are excited to add Fire TV to our growing family of cloud gaming devices and eager to welcome new players into this experience.”
Prior to this collaboration the only way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming without an Xbox console was through a Samsung Smart TV (2022 and newer) and Meta’s Quest VR headsets. This is now the most affordable option to jump into Xbox Game Pass, with the supported Fire TV devices (Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Stick 4K) starting at $40. It’s a great move as Xbox continues to try and grow the subscriber base for its service and find new sources of revenue.
Owners of the supported Fire TV devices interested in checking this out will need to install the Xbox app, then sign in using their Microsoft account. A Bluetooth-enabled controller will also need to be connected in order to play, which include Xbox controllers, PlayStation DualSense, and DualShock 4 controllers. Anyone without a Game Pass Ultimate membership can get a preview by accessing Fortnite for free.
It seems as if this is the start of more and more devices getting access to Xbox Cloud Gaming after mostly being tied to Samsung TVs, as Xbox says it’s “on a journey to deliver cloud gaming to more devices and to more people around the globe.”