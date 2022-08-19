Great Deals On The Apple Watch Series 7 RED Edition And Other Great Wearables
As Apple gets set to launch its next generation of its Apple Watch, the Series 7 (Product) RED version is on sale. Along with it, there are several other popular wearables on sale as well.
Apple is expected to announce its next generation smartwatch in the first half of September. The changes to the upcoming Series 8 are expected to be minor, however higher-end models could see an improved display. With that in mind, if you are currently in the market for an Apple Watch, now may be the time to get one. The popular (Product) RED Series 7 is currently on sale, with discounts of up to $120 off.
The Series 7 smartwatch is currently the most advanced Apple Watch to date. It sports powerful health innovations, such as sensors and apps that can measure and monitor your blood oxygen and take an ECG right from your wrist. Its larger, Always-On Retina display makes it easier to view all those results. The wearable seamlessly connects to your iPhone, making it possible to take calls, answer texts, listen to music, or even call for help with Emergency SOS right from the watch itself. Also, when you purchase a (Product) RED Apple Watch, a portion of every sale goes to the Global Fund to fight Aids with (RED).
Right now the 41mm (GPS) version of the (Product) RED smartwatch lists for $272.40 on Amazon, giving consumers nearly $120 off the listed price on Apple's website. You can opt for the GPS + Cellular model at a discount as well, with it being 20% cheaper at $399.99.
The 45mm (GPS) version is also on sale, with a slightly lower $100 discount on Amazon for $399. If you opt for the GPS + Cellular model, you can also get a 13% discount at $459.
Don't own an iPhone and want a deal on a smartwatch? Other wearable deals can also be found on Amazon right now as well. You can find cheaper prices on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Amazon Halo View fitness tracker, and the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker wearables. Check those deals out via the links below. We even threw in the link for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for those who need the latest and greatest (no discount though).