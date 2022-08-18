Apple Is Expected To Launch The iPhone 14 September 7th Alongside Macs, iPads, and Watches
Apple is expected to launch its new line of devices, including the iPhone 14 family of phones the first week of September. The latest edition of the popular smartphone is getting camera upgrades and a faster chip.
It doesn't seem too long ago that Apple was releasing the iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones, but here we are getting ready for the launch event that will announce the next generation. It is being reported that the Cupertino tech giant will host its launch event on September 7, 2022. The announcement should also include new iPads, multiple new Macs, and three new Apple Watch models.
During a time where many smartphone makers are seeing a dip in sales, Apple seems to be weathering the storm fairly well. The company is expected to ask its suppliers to produce 90 million units, which is line with what it produced during last year's launch period for the iPhone 13. The fact that Apple plans on producing so many units is an indication it feels it will remain pretty much unaffected by the slowdown in the market.
Apple is expected to stick with its usual way of doing things, with it announcing other products alongside the new iPhone models. Typically, the company will start shipping out the latest model smartphones to stores around a week and a half after its event. This would place the new iPhone 14 models in stores by mid to late September. According to a Bloomberg report, some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on September 16, 2022.
All indications are that Apple will live-stream the event, rather than having an in-person gathering. This is the approach the company started at the beginning of the pandemic. This is a bit different than the event Apple held in June when it announced its upcoming software updates. At that event, it invited press and developers to its campus to watch a video of the presentation.
Another possible indicator that September 7th may indeed be when the company will host the event, is that it told its corporate staff they would be required to work in-person three days a week beginning September 5, 2022. That is just two days before the "planned" product live event.
In terms of what consumers can expect with the new iPhone 14 lineup, the most significant will probably be the camera system. It is thought the camera array will look larger to customers than those in the past, with the Pro model gaining a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide and telephoto sensors. Plans are to improve battery life and video recording as well.
For the first time, iPhone users may be able to have their beloved smartphone without the notch that many have become accustomed to. The thought is that it will be replaced this go round with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole-punch-sized area for the selfie camera. If you opt for a Pro model, you will be privy to a faster A15 bionic chip. Those opting for the non-Pro models will be getting the same chip that is in the iPhone 13.
Along with the iPhone 14, Apple is also expected to announce three new Apple Watch models, new low-end and high-end iPads, and possible new Mac models. We will have to wait for an official announcement from Apple concerning the upcoming event, so be sure to stay tuned to HotHardware for any more news coming out of Cupertino.