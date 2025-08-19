CATEGORIES
Grammarly's 8 New AI Agents Can Detect Plagiarism, Find Citations And Much More

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:57 PM EDT
Grammarly has released a new set of specialized agents to help students and professionals with their work. These tools streamline the writing process, and are targeted at offering comprehensive guidance from the initial draft to completion.

The company revealed that the AI agents are designed to offer specific, targeted tasks to assist with the writing process. These new agents, according to Luke Behnke, Grammarly's VP of Product Management, mark a move "beyond simple suggestions to intelligent agents that understand context and actively help users achieve their communication goals."

One of the most notable agents added is the Expert Review agent, designed to offer comprehensive feedback tailored to a specific field to ensure compliance with the required standards. Another agent is an improved Plagiarism Checker, which Grammarly says is designed to scan “vast databases, academic papers, websites, and published works to identify unintentional similarities and ensure work is original and proper citations are included." There is also the Reader Reaction agent that helps you anticipate how a specific reader will react to your writing and suggest adjustments. These AI agents work more like proactive partners, instead of waiting for user queries or prompts.

Jenny Maxwell, Head of Grammarly for Education, notes that "Students today need AI that enhances their capabilities without undermining their learning," and that the agents are equipped to fill these needs. These agents can also do routine tasks while freeing up time for professionals to engage in more important aspects of their jobs.

Besides these agents, Grammarly now has a new Docs section, a dedicated writing space where you can write and edit documents. Users can access these AI agents and an embedded AI Chat within this space to help brainstorm, summarize, and generate suggestions to improve their writing.

According to the company, these AI agents are rolling out to free and Pro Grammarly users on Docs. However, it says it will gradually make them available to other websites and apps where customers use Grammarly.
