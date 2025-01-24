JetBrains Unveils Junie AI Agent To Help Developers Write And Inspect Code
With Junie, developers can automate routine tasks such as generating code, running inspections, writing tests, and validating test results. By simply explaining a task to Junie, the tool understands the context and writes the code, which developers can review and modify as needed. This approach enhances productivity as tasks are performed faster. The video below shows a snippet of what Junie can accomplish.
According to the Czech-based company, Junie is currently available in IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate and PyCharm Professional IDEs, and will soon be available on WebStorm. As of now, it is available only on macOS and Linux platforms. While it may not be the best-performing model, Junie's AI’s task-solving performance is impressive. The SWEBench Verified benchmark shows that Junie can solve 53.6% of developer tasks on a single run.
While ensuring better code quality and control over task execution, Junie stands out for its adaptive learning capabilities, adjusting to a developer's unique coding style and following specific coding guidelines. JetBrains emphasizes that Junie is designed to act as an assistant, not a replacement. Developers retain the ability to review all code changes and make informed decisions.
Getting started with Junie is straightforward. JetBrains recommends delegating simple tasks to the AI and gradually progressing to more complex ones as you become comfortable with Junie's capabilities. JetBrains also claims that Junie integrates seamlessly into existing standard workflows, making adoption easier.