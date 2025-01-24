CATEGORIES
home News

JetBrains Unveils Junie AI Agent To Help Developers Write And Inspect Code

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, January 24, 2025, 01:05 PM EDT
hero%20ai%20assist%20developer
A well known provider of professional development tools, JetBrains, has unveiled Junie, an AI-powered coding agent that promises to revolutionize software development. The tool is claimed to be designed to supercharge productivity and streamline a developer's workflow. Junie exceeds the limitations of traditional coding tools by offering a comprehensive suite of functions. Designed to enhance productivity, code quality and simplify task execution for developers, the company claims it's a game-changer in the software development and programming industry.

With Junie, developers can automate routine tasks such as generating code, running inspections, writing tests, and validating test results. By simply explaining a task to Junie, the tool understands the context and writes the code, which developers can review and modify as needed. This approach enhances productivity as tasks are performed faster. The video below shows a snippet of what Junie can accomplish.


According to the Czech-based company, Junie is currently available in IntelliJ IDEA Ultimate and PyCharm Professional IDEs, and will soon be available on WebStorm. As of now, it is available only on macOS and Linux platforms. While it may not be the best-performing model, Junie's AI’s task-solving performance is impressive. The SWEBench Verified benchmark shows that Junie can solve 53.6% of developer tasks on a single run.

While ensuring better code quality and control over task execution, Junie stands out for its adaptive learning capabilities, adjusting to a developer's unique coding style and following specific coding guidelines. JetBrains emphasizes that Junie is designed to act as an assistant, not a replacement. Developers retain the ability to review all code changes and make informed decisions.

Getting started with Junie is straightforward. JetBrains recommends delegating simple tasks to the AI and gradually progressing to more complex ones as you become comfortable with Junie's capabilities. JetBrains also claims that Junie integrates seamlessly into existing standard workflows, making adoption easier.
Tags:  coding, AI, artificial-intelligence
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment