Grade-A iPhone Refurbs With 1-Year Warranty Are Hundreds Off In Blowout Sale





Every so often, the deal gurus at Woot serve up discounted iPhone models that have been refurbished with a 'Grade-A' rating and backed by a yearlong warranty. Now is one of those times. No, you won't find the iPhone 17 Pro Max (or any iPhone 17 model, for that matter) as part of the sale, but just about everything else is fair game, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max.





What exactly constitutes a Grade-A refurb, though? Woot, which is owned by Amazon, explains that these items are all inspected and "guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage," meaning any light scuffs that might exist will not be visible when held at arm's length.





The refurbs also undergo and pass a "full diagnostic test" to ensure "like-new functionality" with a minimum battery capacity of 85%. So while not quite the same as buying brand new, it's pretty close, and from a reliable vendor with a 1-year warranty to boot.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Starts At $779.99

iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at $779.99. That's for the 256GB model available in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium colorways. There's also a Black Titanium color option that's priced at $799.99, or you can for 512GB of storage in Natural Titanium or Desert Titanium for $849.99. The highest end iPhone model available as part of the sale is the. That's for the 256GB model available in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium colorways. There's also a Black Titanium color option that's priced at $799.99, or you can for 512GB of storage in Natural Titanium or Desert Titanium for $849.99.





These are chunky discounts over launch pricing—the cost of entry for an iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB (barrier any carrier deals) was $1,199, while the 512GB model launched at $1,399. Is it still worth buying a previous-generation iPhone, though?





I would argue it is, given the discounted pricing. I purchased an iPhone 16 Pro Max when it came out and don't feel compelled to upgrade. That said, prior to that, I owned an iPhone XS Max, so I tend to hold onto my devices for as long as possible.





While not longer Apple's flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a high-end handset with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (120Hz, Dolby Vision, up to 2,000 nits brightness, 2868x1320 resolution) powered by an A18 Pro processor and 8GB of RAM. It also supports Apple Intelligence, which is getting a boost with Apple's new Gemini deal that it struck with Google.

Score An iPhone For As Little As $159.99!









iPhone XR (256GB) for $159.99. Woot is already sold out of the 128GB variant priced at $129.99, so this is the next least expensive among the refurbs. Way over on the complete opposite end of the pricing spectrum is an. Woot is already sold out of the 128GB variant priced at $129.99, so this is the next least expensive among the refurbs.





It's obviously a very different class of hardware, having come out back in 2018. However, it's dirt cheap. Specs include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display (IPS) with a 1729x828 resolution, powered by an A12 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM.





There are a whole bunch of models in between those two handsets though. If looking to go more high end but without spending $800 or up, we'd recommend checking out the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, or anything from the iPhone 13 series and up.



