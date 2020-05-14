CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, May 14, 2020, 01:05 PM EDT

Grab This Ring Stick Up Cam With Free Echo Dot Bundle Deal For A Low $85

ring echo deal
It’s been a while since we’ve seen any deals on Ring products, or Amazon’s Echo family of smart speakers, so it’s quite convenient that we’ve come across a deal this week that combines the two. The primary deal involves the Ring Stick Up Cam, which normally has a retail price of $149.99.

However, with today’s deal, Amazon is selling the device for a new low of $84.99. But it doesn’t end there; Amazon is also throwing in a free Echo Dot with your purchase. The Echo Dot carries an MSRP of $49.99, but can typically be had for around $30 on sale, or even as low as $20 during Amazon’s crazy Prime Day festivities. Whatever the case, it’s still an excellent deal for those that want to add a smart camera to the exterior of their home for security purposes.

The $84.99 pricing and free Echo Dot offers is available for both battery-powered and wired versions of the Stick Up Cam, which is good to hear.

Although the included Echo Dot doesn’t have a display, you can still talk to visitors outside your home by saying a command such as “Alexa, talk to the front door”. Then you could use the camera’s two-way audio functionality to carry on a conversation. However, if you have a device like an Echo Show 8, you can also see the people at your door.

ring echo deal 2

Control of the Stick Up Cam is accomplished via the Ring app, which allows you to set up motion zones, watch live video, and examine recorded motion activity. You can also get notifications via the app when motion is detected. The Stick Up Cam is capable of being placed on a flat surface, or you can mount it to a wall or other solid structure to get the best possible coverage area. 

Amazon’s current deal is available while supplies last, so act fast.



Tags:  deals, Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), echo dot, ring, stick up cam, ring stick up cam
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms