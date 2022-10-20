Gotham Knights Can Hit 60 FPS On A Fast PC But PS5 And Xbox Gamers Only Get 30 FPS
PC players looking forward to playing Gotham Knights are going to need a fairly beefy PC if they hope to obtain 60 fps at resolutions above 1080p. But PC gamers should not feel too bad, as those on Xbox and PlayStation will be locked into 30 fps at any resolution.
Gotham Knights looks to take players into a world where Batman is dead, and the fate of Gotham city has been left to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin. The open-world, action RPG has been on many a gamer's wish-list since being announced. However, if you are one of those eagerly awaiting its launch on October 21, you may be slightly disappointed in the frame rates you end up getting.
If you take a gander at Gotham Knight's Steam page, you will notice the PC requirements that are being suggested. If you are wanting to play the game on at a resolution of 1080p with high quality settings, while getting 60 fps, the recommended hardware might be more than you have. Steam says you will need an i7-10700K (3.8 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (3.7 GHz), 16 GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon 5700 XT. You can see in the image above what Steam says are the minimum requirements needed for 1080p on low settings and 60 fps.
Warner Bros. has not given any information as to what type of setup gamers will need for playing the game in resolutions higher than 1080p. However, IGN says that based on the specs given for 1080p, you are going to need at least a 30-series NVIDIA card, or an equivalent AMD card for 1440p and above. It will be interesting to see what gamers begin reporting after the launch of the game tomorrow, as to what framerates they are actually getting with their systems.
When it comes to gamers on consoles, Gotham Knights Executive Producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty stated, "Due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it's not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS." Marty added, "For this reason, our game does not have a performance/quality toggle option and will run at 30fps on consoles."
Other game developers have been taking the opportunity to highlight their game in the midst of Gotham Knight's lower frames. An example is The Callisto Protocol Twitter account, which tweeted it would be shipping globally on December 2, 2022, and will indeed "have a 60 FPS performance mode."
Gotham Knights is available for pre-order now. Those that take advantage of pre-ordering will be given a 233 Kustom Batcycle skin. There are three editions to choose from, a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and a Collector's Edition.