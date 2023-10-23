CATEGORIES
A Gorgeous Fossil Smart Watch Headlines These Great Amazon Tech Deals

by Nathan OrdMonday, October 23, 2023, 02:41 PM EDT
Though Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, and Black Friday fast approaches, Amazon still has some pretty great deals going on. From accessories to enhance your style and connectedness, to laptops to help you get work done, here are a few great ways to save on tech if you are in the market.

Leading us off, if you are looking for something to spruce up your Fall fit this year, perhaps accessorizing with a watch is what you need. The Fossil Gen 6 44mm Touchscreen Smart Watch at $299 or 6% off is a pretty good first place to look, especially if you are fond of Wear OS by Google. However, this is not a Google-exclusive device as it has built-in Amazon Alexa, allowing you to “get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control smart home devices, and more - all through the sound of your voice.”

At the same price, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm for $299, and while this is not on sale, it would integrate nicely with anyone who runs a Samsung Galaxy device. Speaking of Samsung, though, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are on sale at $67.43 or a whopping 52% off the regular price. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation in a low-profile design that allows you to blast tunes for up to 7.5 hours.

Switching gears off accessories, Amazon also has some stellar laptop deals kicking around, such as with the LG UltraPC 16U70R for $771.91 or 23% off the regular price. Staring you in the face with this laptop is a 1920x1200 IPS display, which is driven by the Ryzen™ 5 7530U that is paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB SSD. Weighing in at only 3.63 lbs, this would be a solid thin and light laptop to go on the road with.

Beyond that, the HP 17” CN2099NR (yes, the model names don't roll off the tongue) comes in at $587.76, or 19% off the regular price. This laptop is powered by the 12th Generation Intel core i5-1235U, which has been married with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD as well. While this may not be quite as powerful as the LG UltraPC, this is a more than capable laptop for a variety of workloads.

At the end of the day, several great deals on Amazon can net you significant savings on the tech you want or need. With this, if you managed to snag one of these deals we’ve listed above or below, let us know in the comments below.
