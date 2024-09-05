GoPro Unveils Flagship Hero 13 And A 4K Camera For Budget Adventurers
Action content creation often requires different types of cameras to get the desired footage. Whether it be using the Blackmagic Camera app on an iPhone to capture third-person viewpoints, or mounting a GoPro to a helmet to capture first-person views, content creators want to capture the absolute best footage, at as many angles as possible. Now, GoPro aims to up the action camera game with its latest additions, the Hero13 Black, and its smaller, but still potent, 4K GoPro Hero.
“This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community,” remarked GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “Hero13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that Hero13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance. And then there’s Hero, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality.”
GoPro bills the Hero13 Black as a powerful combination of leading-edge tech and endless creative possibilities. The pocket sized action camera delivers 5.3K 60 frames per second video with Hypersmooth stabilization, along with a few new features.
Hero13 Black’s new features include:
- 13x Burst Slo-Mo.
- Redesigned 10% larger capacity and more power efficient Enduro battery.
- Snap and Go magnetic latch mounting.
- Faster WiFi 6 technology.
- Professional-level Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR video.
- 27MP photos + 24.7MP video frame grabs.
- More customizable audio tuning.
- GPS + Performance stickers.
The smaller Hero 4K action camera is the smallest, lightest, simplest to use, and lowest cost camera in the GoPro lineup ever, according to the company. The tiny powerhouse features:
- Ultra compact design, weighing only 86g.
- Rugged + waterproof up to 16ft (5m).
- Intuitive touch screen + one-button control.
- 2x Slo-Mo.
- 16:9 aspect ratio.
- Hypersmooth video stabilization with the Quik app.
- Long-lasting Enduro battery.