Pixel Watch 4 Adopts A New Charging Standard, Say Goodbye To Your Old Charger





Based on numerous reliable reports and insider information, one of the Pixel Watch 4's biggest changes will be the relocation of the charging contacts from the back of the watch to a new indentation on its left side (opposite of the crown). There will be a matching pill-shaped dock that matches the curvature of the device, allowing the Watch 4 to charge while resting on its side.





One of the benefits of the change will be a reported boost in charging speeds. Owners can expect their watch to charge 25% faster, even though the exact wattage remains unknown







Alleged Pixel Watch 4 color options.



Reports also suggest that this side-mounted charging pin will make the Watch 4 easier to repair thanks to an easier to remove backplate. This could offer long-term benefits for users in terms of maintenance and longevity. Although some early leaks indicated the Pixel Watch 4 might be slightly thicker than the Pixel Watch 3, the overall functionality improvements appear to outweigh this minor consideration.





The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be announced on August 20 with a starting price of about $350.





Photo credits: Android Headlines