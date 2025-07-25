Pixel Watch 4 Adopts A New Charging Standard, Say Goodbye To Your Old Charger

Good news: Google's Pixel Watch 4 is moving to a side-mounted magnetic charging system to better facilitate repairs and fit the revised (and larger) sensor array in the back. The new arrangement also promises 25% faster charging speeds and allows for a new bedside clock mode. Bad news: your older gen Pixel Watch chargers and accessories will be rendered useless with the Watch 4.
Based on numerous reliable reports and insider information, one of the Pixel Watch 4's biggest changes will be the relocation of the charging contacts from the back of the watch to a new indentation on its left side (opposite of the crown). There will be a matching pill-shaped dock that matches the curvature of the device, allowing the Watch 4 to charge while resting on its side.
One of the benefits of the change will be a reported boost in charging speeds. Owners can expect their watch to charge 25% faster, even though the exact wattage remains unknown
Still, with the watch sitting on its side while charging, Google is introducing a dedicated bedside clock display. Leveraging Material 3 Expressive aesthetics, the clock display will present the hour and minutes in distinct containers, accompanied by alarm and notification dots. A prominent blue-themed ring will also indicate the charge status, with the percentage displayed at the top.
However, the charging setup does come with a caveat: a proprietary charging system is required. This means the Pixel Watch 4 won't be compatible with universal wireless charging pads or the increasingly popular reverse wireless charging feature found on many smartphones, initially anyway. While the new charging dock will be included in the box, users will need to provide their own 5-watt USB-C adapter. The proprietary cable is expected to be available for separate purchase on the Google Store.
Reports also suggest that this side-mounted charging pin will make the Watch 4 easier to repair thanks to an easier to remove backplate. This could offer long-term benefits for users in terms of maintenance and longevity. Although some early leaks indicated the Pixel Watch 4 might be slightly thicker than the Pixel Watch 3, the overall functionality improvements appear to outweigh this minor consideration.
The Google Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be announced on August 20 with a starting price of about $350.