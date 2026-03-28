Google's AI-Powered Live Translation Trick For Headphones Expands To iPhone
The blog post announcing that live translation is coming to iOS includes a few recommended use cases. In the words of the Google employee who wrote it, "a couple of my favorite ways to use it" include "Deepening my connection with family" and "Understanding the world as I travel." The author then goes on to state that aunts and uncles chatting in Punjabi used to feel "like watching a movie without the subtitles." But with live translate, they're able to keep up with the conversation in real-time.
Translate's existing abilities to translate signage and menus in other languages is also very helpful for travelers who may otherwise have difficulty navigating foreign locations. No matter how much this technology improves, nothing will substitute for actually learning a language for yourself and being able to conversate in that language with fluency. The usefulness of of the technology, however, is undeniable and seeing it expand to more devices and regions is a welcome development.