CATEGORIES
home News

Google's AI-Powered Live Translation Trick For Headphones Expands To iPhone

by Chris HarperSaturday, March 28, 2026, 03:07 PM EDT
hero translaterealtime
Google Translate's new Gemini-powered, real-time voice translation feature is finally expanding from Android to iOS devices a well, including iPhones and iPads. The update also extends the new features to more countries and languages, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Thailand, and the U.K.

The blog post announcing that live translation is coming to iOS includes a few recommended use cases. In the words of the Google employee who wrote it, "a couple of my favorite ways to use it" include "Deepening my connection with family" and "Understanding the world as I travel." The author then goes on to state that aunts and uncles chatting in Punjabi used to feel "like watching a movie without the subtitles." But with live translate, they're able to keep up with the conversation in real-time.

content translaterealtime

Translate's existing abilities to translate signage and menus in other languages is also very helpful for travelers who may otherwise have difficulty navigating foreign locations. No matter how much this technology improves, nothing will substitute for actually learning a language for yourself and being able to conversate in that language with fluency. The usefulness of of the technology, however, is undeniable and seeing it expand to more devices and regions is a welcome development.
Tags:  Apple, Google, ios, Gemini, (nasdaq:goog), google translate
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use