Google Vids Unleashes Powerful New AI Video Features & A No-Cost Editor

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, August 28, 2025, 12:30 PM EDT
sneakers falling from sky
Google Workspace suite has a lot of popular products, including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, and so much more. However, a less popular member of the Google Workspace family is in the headlines today; namely, Google Vids, and it's trending because Google has announced that it has recently been equipped to turn static images into stylish videos.

In a blog post published yesterday, Google revealed that this image-to-video feature is powered by Veo 3. Rolled out for public use back in April of this year (2025), Veo 3 is Google's most advanced video AI model, specifically trained for generating creative videos. Many have been fascinated by its ability to create videos from text prompts or images, such as the popular Influenders video that depicted numerous stereotypical "Influencers" responding to the end of the world. 

prompt to clip

Google has now published a YouTube video to demonstrate how impressive the new feature could be. In the video, Google demonstrates the short process of taking an image, writing a short video description, and then clicking Generate to shortly receive a surprisingly realistic video depicting exactly what you prompted. You can check the YouTube video below to decide for yourselfif the generated video is truly impressive: 


Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to access the new Vids feature immediately. Google says that "paid Google Workspace customers, as well as Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers, will get access to this new feature (plus others, like AI avatars and automatic transcript trim)." However, Google threw free users a bone by simultaneously announcing that the classic Google Vids editor interface, without AI functionalities, would be available to the public for free. If you're interested, Google recommends checking out its tutorial series, "Vids on Vids," on YouTube.
