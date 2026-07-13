CATEGORIES
home News

Google Upgrades Waze With Motorcycle Routing And Less Chatty AI

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 13, 2026, 12:31 PM EDT
hero waze banner
Waze is being overhauled with a suite of highly awaited features tailored for riders, commuters, and minimalist drivers alike. In particular, the latest update introduces a specialized motorcycle mode, personalized routing habits, a less chatty audio setting, and deeper integration with Google's Gemini AI navigation powers.

motorcycle mode1

Up until now, motorcyclists using Waze have relied on an app optimized for four-wheeled vehicles, ignoring the distinct tactical advantages and physical limitations of traveling on two wheels. Waze's new, dedicated motorcycle mode (pulled from Google Maps) remedies this by utilizing machine learning to map out routes that leverage two-wheeler shortcuts, which means dynamically filtering out restricted corridors and roadways inaccessible to bikes. Of course, the feature is backed by Waze's unique proactive network of human reporters/users logging real-time hazards tailored specifically to riders, ensuring that ETAs are calculated with better contextual precision. For now, the new riding experience is making its debut in select global markets, including Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Argentina.

less chatty1

Also, drivers seeking a less vocally-intrusive navigational companion can now toggle a less chatty voice option that will scale back repetitive auditory prompts. Rather than enduring a barrage of redundant turn-by-turn commands that interrupt music, podcasts, or phone calls, the app will deliver only critical transit instructions and safety warnings, lowering overall sensory distraction. Simultaneously, Waze is leaning into individualized driving behaviors by tracking previous trip data to mimic personal preferences. In other words, if a driver consistently avoids specific local bottlenecks or favors certain highway stretches, the app will automatically build future routes around those intuitive tendencies without requiring manually configured detours.

Powering the interactive side of these updates is an enhanced set of conversational features powered by Google's Gemini. This roll-out includes Conversational Reporting, which lets drivers make map reporting updates using natural spoken language. On paper, drivers can speak organically to report road closures, accidents, or complex debris hazards, and the AI converts that natural speech into immediate map fixes for the broader Waze community. The system is also implementing a quick chat feature within its beta testing network, which allows folks to ask Gemini for open coffee shops, cheap local gasoline, or upcoming amenities on their routes without requiring multiple distracting taps on the app.
Tags:  Motorcycle, Google-Maps, Gemini, Waze
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use