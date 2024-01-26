Google Treats Pixel Owners To An Unexpected Feature Drop With Great Updates
Pixel owners are getting the first feature drop of 2024, with some features rolling out immediately while others will roll out over the next few weeks. The new features will be heavily focused on AI. For someone looking to jump into the Pixel ecosystem there is also a new Mint color available.
One of the new features will be the ability to take someone’s temperature using the Pixel 8 Pro’s Thermometer app. Google says that users will be able to scan their heads to get an accurate measurement of their body temperature. This data can then be saved to a Fitbit profile to help users keep track of this information and provide health insights.
Circle to Search will be coming to both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and users of these devices will get access to this new feature on January 31. Google says that users can “long press the Pixel home button or navigation bar and circle, highlight, scribble or tap what you see to get more information from Search, right where you are.” This will make it easier for users to search as it eliminates the need to switch between apps.
Meanwhile, Messages is getting a big AI upgrade with Magic Compose and Photomoji. Magic Compose will be available on Pixel 6 and newer devices, giving users access to generative AI to help in rewriting messages. Meanwhile, Photomoji will enable users to react to messages using their favorite photos that will appear in a dedicated tab within the Messages app.
Additionally, sharing content will be easier thanks to Quick Share, which used to be known as Nearby Share. Google says the new feature “lets you share pictures, files and text quickly from your Pixel to billions of compatible devices across the Android, ChromeOS and Windows ecosystems.” The company says that users will have fine grain control with their privacy settings, choosing who can discover the device and send files to it.
There’s a lot to be excited about for Pixel owners in this new feature drop, especially for owners of Pixel 8 devices. Hopefully Google continues to make sensible AI additions so users in this ecosystem get the most out of their devices.