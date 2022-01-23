Google Search Pays Tribute To Wordle With A Cool Little Easter Egg
If you have done a Google search lately, you may have noticed an Easter egg that pays tribute to the insanely popular on-line game Wordle. The daily word puzzle has garnered a massive following in the last few months.
Wordle is a simplistic puzzle game that went viral late last year. Other devs tried to take advantage of its popularity, with one even shamelessly ripping off the name of the game outright. Players have also taken to social media, giving hints to others and posting their attempts at figuring out the word of the day. With all the success the game has been receiving, it seems tech giant Google has decided to pay tribute to it in its own unique way.
The game was created by Josh Wardle for his partner who loves puzzle games. In an interview, Wardle stated, "I think people kind of appreciate that there's this thing online that's just fun. It's not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs." He described his creation, "The game allows people the chance to try and guess one five letter word a day. You get six chances before you can no longer guess.
As the game continues to explode in popularity, it is not a shock that companies like Google are noticing and taking advantage of its fame. If you perform a search using Google today, you will notice an Easter egg in the top left corner of the results page. In true Wordle fashion, a GIF showcases attempts at a six letter word. Each guess highlights the correct letters as it moves from word to word. It guesses several words until it finally solves the puzzle, revealing "GOOGLE" as the answer.
Ironically, when you search for "Wordle" using Google Search, the results page has a panel on the right side highlighting Wordle the video game. The unrelated video game was published by FatCat Studios for the Android platform. FatCat's version of Wordle was actually created back in 2018, before the now better known version was released. It is a bit different in how it is played, in that players attempt to find as many words as possible in a given amount of time.
Be sure to look for the Easter egg on your future searches on Google, if you have not already found it. Also, be sure to keep trying to figure out the five letter word each day in as few attempts as possible.