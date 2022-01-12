App Dev Who Shamelessly Ripped Off Wordle Brags On Twitter And Is Viciously Roasted





Apple gets the last word when it comes to clones of the popular Wordle game that popped up in its App Store recently. One brazen dev, that even copied the name of the game, bragged on Twitter about how many downloads his cloned app was getting in Apple's App Store. As you might imagine, the reaction to his boasting was less than enthusiastic.





I love Wordle so much I decided to make my own Wordle app but with a twist! There's not just 5-letter words, but also 4, 6, and 7 letter words too! You can also play unlimited times if you're on the Pro version. https://t.co/eOkRovYSxN — Zach (@zachshakked) January 10, 2022



Apple responded by removing Wordle copy-cats on Tuesday following all the backlash it received on social media. Shakked has also since apologized, stating, "I realize I crossed a line. And I surely, surely will never do anything remotely close to this again. I f**ked up."





Later, however, he seemed to backtrack by trying to defend himself. He said, "Wordle is a ripoff of another game," and pointed out that the game was not trademarked. He went on to rant, "In a week my app would've looked totally different and had way more functionality beyond what original dude did." He later claimed he actually lost money, "Yes I was really f**king excited when I saw how many downloads it was getting. And how much money it COULD make (I MADE $0 OFF IT AND ACTUALLY LOST MONEY). So nobody got f**ked here other than me."