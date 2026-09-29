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Lenovo Googlebook 15 Debuts At $1,099 With 120Hz 3K OLED Display

by Paul LillyTuesday, September 29, 2026, 11:25 AM EDT
Lenovo Googlebook 15
Lenovo Googlebook 15 - Image: Lenovo
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When Google pulled back the curtain on its new Googlebook hardware category, the company said that the first wave of models would start at $1,299. If you thought that was too expensive, you'll be happy to know that some models are actually coming in cheaper than that, including Lenovo's Googlebook 15, even though it's packing a premium OLED display. It's priced at $1,099.99, undercutting the launch price announcement by $200.

That $1,099 price tag makes for a much stronger value proposition, especially given what Lenovo crammed into the chassis. The highlight is the 15.3-inch 3K (2880x1800) OLED touchscreen display with a fast and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Also notable is that the system measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs under three pounds. Meanwhile, under the hood, the base configuration includes:
  • Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 325
  • Memory: 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
  • Audio: Quad-speaker array with Dolby Atmos support
  • Battery: Rated for up to 12.5 hours with rapid charging support via USB-C
Lenovo Googlebook 15
Lenovo's Googlebook 15 weighs under 3 lbs - Image: Lenovo

Intel's Core Ultra 5 325 is a Panther Lake processor with four Performance cores clocked at 2.1GHz to 4.5GHz and four Efficiency cores running at 1.6GHz to 3.4GHz, for eight total cores. It also features 12MB of L3 cache, onboard graphics with four Xe cores running at 2.45GHz and rated for up to 40 TOPS for AI workloads, and a dedicated NPU capable of up to 47 TOPS.

Other notable features include a haptic touchpad, a Glowbar to quickly glance battery life and charging status, an integrated fingerprint reader, and of course built-in Gemini Intelligence.

"The Lenovo Googlebook 15 represents the next step in Lenovo’s collaboration with Google and our commitment to making powerful intelligent experiences accessible to more people," said Benny Zhang, Executive Director and General Manager of Chromebooks in Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. "By combining Google’s intelligence capabilities with Lenovo’s expertise in bringing devices to life through thoughtful design and engineering, we are expanding our portfolio with a new option designed for today’s connected lifestyles."

Lenovo's Googlebook 15 is available now for $1,099 at Best Buy. As an added bonus, it comes with 12 months of Google AI pro, which itself includes 5TB of cloud storage (among other perks).
Tags:  Lenovo, Laptops, googlebook, googlebook 15
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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