CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, April 13, 2021, 10:19 AM EDT

Google Play Movies & TV App Is Making A Hasty Exit On These Popular TV Platforms

woman watching movie

Smart TV users, take note! The Google Play Movies & TV app will soon no longer be available on Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs. The app will officially be inaccessible on June 15, 2021.

Google’s streaming services will also be entirely removed from NetCast and LG SimpleSmart devices by this same date. The app itself does not appear to be entirely disappearing and will still be available on Android TVs, Apple TVs, and iPhones and iPads. Google is encouraging customers to instead use the YouTube app and YouTube TV. Customers will be able to access their former purchases by logging into the YouTube app with the account that was previously used for Google Play Movies & TV and navigating to the “Library.” Customers can continue to use any of their Google Play credits and saccess Movie Anywhere content in the YouTube app.

Any content that was added to the Family Library is still available on YouTube. However, only content hereafter that is purchased through the Google Play website will be eligible for “Family Sharing.” Content that is purchased through the YouTube app will not. Customers will also no longer be able to access their Watchlist and will instead be encouraged to set up Playlists. 

youtube tv promo
YouTube TV

Google technically announced this change last month but it was overshadowed by the much bigger news that Google was reducing Play Store fees for developers. This particular announcement has received more attention lately because Google sent an email to customers this past week. The email also featured a promo code for one free movie or show on YouTube to help soften the blow.

This move appears to be part of Google’s efforts to get rid of Google Play Movies & TV. Google announced this past autumn that they would eventually be replacing Google Play Movies & TV with Google TV. However, it was noted that this would be a slow transition and Google TV is currently only available on Android devices and Chromecast. Their main focus therefore seems to be on transitioning existing and adding new customers to YouTube and YouTube TV. They are reportedly lowering the price of YouTube TV by as much as $20/month for new customers. Unfortunately, this offer only applies to new users and older customers will need to continue to pay the rather hefty $65 per month for the service.

Tags:  Google, YouTube, (nasdaq:goog), youtube tv, google play movie & tv

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment