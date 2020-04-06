Google Pixel Buds 2 Product Page Briefly Appears Exposing Full Feature List

It would appear that Google is awfully close to launching its revamped Google Buds 2 earphones. After being announced in October 2019 and then spied at Bluetooth SIG in January of this year, the latest cameo for Google's second generation Pixel Buds took place at an online retailer, where the earphones (and full list of features) made a brief appearance.





This is not old news. Yes, a product listing for the Pixel Buds 2 manifested a couple of months ago at B&H Photo, where they were show as "coming soon" before the page was taken down. This one is a different leak (if you want to call it that). Another retailer, ABT Electronics, listed the Pixel Buds 2 over the weekend.







Source: ABT Electronics







The page has been taken offline as well, though a cached version of the product listing is available. I've posted a screenshot above. It shows the price as $179, along with four different color options, those being black, green, orange, and white. The listing does not say when exactly the Pixel Buds 2 will launch, though the pre-order status suggests it will be very soon.





Key features include...

Rich audio: With custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, Google Pixel Buds deliver high-quality audio.

Clearer calls: Built-in sensors detect when you're talking, and mics focused on your voice make sure background noise stays in the background.

Thoughtfully designed from ear to ear: Google Pixel Buds are designed for your comfort, based on scans of thousands of ears. You get a customizable, secure fit while the spatial vent keeps you open to the world around you.

Secure Fit: Built with a three point anchor system, Google Pixel Buds combine premium comfort with a great fir to keep your earbuds secure even when working out.

Stay aware: A spatial vent keeps you connected to the world around you.

Touch Control: Tap to play and pause. Swipe to change the volume.

Sweat and water resistant: Google Pixel Buds aren't afraid of a little water, so rainy days and sweaty workouts are no problem.

Help on the go: To play your favorite music, get directions, or call your mom, just say, 'Hey Google'.

Understand the world around you: Get real-time translations right in your ear,3 whether you're ordering dinner in Tokyo or visiting your multilingual family.

Power up without a plug: Charge your Google Pixel Buds in its case or place the case on a compatible wireless charging pad.

Pair up quickly: With Google Pixel, pair them with just a single tap. Google Pixel Buds also easily connect with any Bluetooth 4.0+ laptops, tablets, Android and iOS devices.

Find your earbuds: Don't worry about misplacing your earbuds. Find My Device makes it easy to locate Google Pixel Buds.5

According to the listing, the next-gen earbuds sport custom designed 12mm dynamic speaker drivers. There is also a spatial vent on each earbud so users can hear the world around them. Other notable features include sweat and water resistance, built-in sensors to detect when a person is talking, and touch controls.



