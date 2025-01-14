Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Is $300 Off For An All-Time Low Price, Non-Fold Is $150 Off





Is your smartphone gasping for breath every time you flip on the screen and try to load an app? If so, it's time to consider an upgrade. That can be painful because, let's face it, today's top tier handsets are not exactly cheap. You can, however, save some money by timing your upgrade when there are deals to be had, and if you're considering a Pixel 9 handset, now is good time to strike.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is on sale for $1,499.99 at Amazon (17% off). That's still not cheap, but it's $300 off the MSRP and matches its all-time low price. Is it worth the money, though? There are several Pixel 9 phones available at discounted rates right now. That includes the, which is on sale for. That's still not cheap, but it's $300 off the MSRP and matches its all-time low price. Is it worth the money, though?





That's obviously up to you to decide. What we can say is that we liked the phone so much that we included it in our list of the top 5 smartphones of 2024 . It also earned our Editor's Choice award in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review , which we encourage you to check out for in-depth analysis and lots of benchmarks.





The Cliff Notes version is that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a premium foldable with a thin and light design, gorgeous displays, excellent cameras, and outstanding software. It's not perfect—the Tensor G4 chip isn't the fastest out there and charging speeds could be quicker—but the overall package makes this a desirable handset.













If you're not interested in the folding form factor and/or paying north of a grand, Google's other Pixel 9 handsets are all on sale as well. They include...