Google Pixel 9 256GB Drops To $449 For A Smoking HOT Early Black Friday Deal

by Paul LillyTuesday, November 12, 2024, 10:22 AM EDT
Man holding a Pixel 9 phone to this ear.
Officially, we have not yet arrived at the actual Black Friday date on the calendar, which for 2024 falls Friday, November 29 (a little over two weeks from now). But don't worry if you're a bargain hunter, the deals are already starting to pour in. We've covered several of them already, and today we're highlighting a deep discount on Google's Pixel 9 handset.

Just how deep depends on whether you're willing to activate with a carrier right away. If so, the best deal is at Best Buy, where you can score a Google Pixel 9 with 256GB of storage for $449 with immediate activation (save $450 over MSRP). If you'd rather to connect to a carrier later, the price is $549 (save $350), which is still an excellent deal. It's also available for $549 at Amazon.

Google Pixel 9 phones (front and back of the pink and porcelain models) on a black and gray gradient background.

You can read our Pixel 9 review for our full thoughts on Google's latest-generation Android phone, but as we note in our conclusion, "Google got a lot right" with this series. We also highlighted that Google "stepped up the build quality and design, now easily matching what we see from Samsung."

In terms of specs, the Pixel 9 sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and in this case, 256GB of onboard storage (versus 128GB on the lowest end SKU). Like the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the regular Pixel 9 is powered by Google's own Tensor G4 processor.

For taking photos, there's a 10.5-megapixel shooter on the front and dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lense with macro focus.

This is a heck of a bargain on a capable Android phone, and you can score the low price on the Wintergreen, Peony, and Porcelain colorways. Sadly, the Obsidian model is not discounted to the same extent, though you can get it for $549 with activation or $649 without activation at Best Buy.

While you're at it, also be sure to check out our recent deal roundups on Apple's iPhone 16 (just $0.01 with Boost Mobile activation) and Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE.
