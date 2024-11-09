Google’s Pixel 9 Phones Are Listed For Great Early Black Friday Deals Now
Google Pixel 9 DealsThe Google Pixel 9 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a solid smartphone with great camera features. The award-winning Pixel Camera includes a 50MP main sensor, and a new 48MP ultrawide camera for wide-angle shots, as well as using for Macro Focus.
The Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch Actua display, which Google says is brighter than ever. It is capable of running up to 120Hz for smooth gaming, scrolling, and switching apps. Pixel owners will be able to keep the display lit with a Pixel 9 battery that is said to last up to 24 hours, and up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. It can also charge to 55% in about 30 minutes.
What would any smartphone be without AI these days? Google Gemini gives Pixel owners fast and easy access to AI features such as Ask Gemini, ability to quickly summarize Google Docs files, Circle to Search, and more. All of these AI-infused features are powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip.
The Google Pixel 9 128GB smartphone is 19% off for just $649.
Check out these other deals on Google Pixel 9 smartphones going on right now as well:
- The Google Pixel 9 256GB smartphone is 17% off for just $749.
- The Google Pixel 9 256GB from Best Buy is $150 off for $749
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold DealsPerhaps someone on the gift list needs, or simply wants, a larger screen for their smartphone. Well, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be what the doctor ordered, with an 80% brighter 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display, and a 6.3-inch Actua outer display. Not only does it have the largest screen available on a smartphone, Google touts it as being the thinnest foldable available as well.
When it comes to cameras, the Pixel Fold 9 Pro comes with an advanced triple rear camera system, and redesigned camera bar. The smartphone sports a dedicated 5x telephoto lens, which can get up to 20x Super Res Zoom, along with a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, now with Macro Focus. The third camera is a 48MP main wide lens, with a super fast f/1.7 aperture.
Other great features of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold include: Split Screen, which allows users to use one side of the screen to stream on one side, while doing something else on the other. Ability to drag and drop images, videos, links, and text from one app to another. Google Translate with dual screen support.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB smartphone is 17% off for $1,499.
REDMAGIC 9S Pro Honorable Mention DealFor those who are looking for smartphone geared toward mobile gaming, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro is worth consideration. This smartphone comes with a large 6.8-inch FHD+ full AMOLED screen, which is capable of delivering HD+ visuals at up to 120 frames per second. It also offers a 960Hz touch sampling rate for multi fingers, providing gamers with precise touch response. Want to game on a much larger screen? Well, the 9S Pro can easily transfer the screen of the phone to a computer or TV with 120fps screen projection.
The 9S Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version (Red Core 2 Pro + UFS 4.0 + LPDDR5X). Along with a CPU clocking in at nearly 3.4GHz, playing Triple-A titles should be a breeze. Keeping things on the cool side is a multi-dimensional cooling system made from aerospace-grade phase change materials.
Rear cameras on the 9S Pro are a Samsung GN5 50MP, Samsung JN1 50MP (Ultrawide), and a 2MP Macro. REDMAGIC states the primary camera is upgraded to enable users to take fantastic photos and videos with a fast auto focus, even in the dimmest of scenarios.
The REDMAGIC 9S Pro 256GB smartphone is $749 after applying an $80 coupon.