Google Maps Update Has Gemini Calling Shotgun For AI-Powered Navigation
One of the new additions is the ability for users to ask Maps for advice on what activities are available in their location. Maps will provide suggestions alongside reviews that should help users find something to do. This is thanks to a combination of Gemini and information that’s “grounded in our trusted data about 250 million places around the world and insights from the Maps community.”
Google says it is also bringing a “major update to make your entire drive easier from start to finish.” Users will be able to “add stops” on their route as Maps will show them restaurants, landmarks and attractions that should make longer road trips more interesting. Additionally, users will be able to see what kinds of impacts weather is having on their routes, “including flooded, unplowed and low-visibility roads.” The timing for this couldn’t be better as the Winter months quickly approach, when drivers often encounter hazardous driving conditions.
Lastly, Immersive view, which uses “AI, imagery, and computer vision” to provide users with a detailed 3D map of a location, is getting even better. It will now be possible to see what weather and traffic might be like on the day and time a user plans on visiting a location. Moreover, users will get a heads up if a complex turn is on their route, and will even receive parking tips. These are great new additions for those who get anxious when driving to new places, helping remove some of the unknowns.
These are a solid set of additions to Google Maps, however, the real winner seems to be providing users with alerts for adverse driving conditions that will hopefully help to reduce accidents and possibly alleviate traffic.