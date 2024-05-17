CATEGORIES
Google’s Pixel 8a Hits Amazon And It’s A Steal At Just $499

by Tim SweezyFriday, May 17, 2024, 12:00 AM EDT
The Google Pixel 8a launched earlier this week to rave reviews, including from us here at HotHardware. With solid build quality, beautiful OLED display, incredible cameras, and the same processor as the flagship Pixels, snagging a Pixel 8a for under $500 is quite a deal.

While the Pixel 8a builds on the foundation of its Pixel 7a predecessor, it comes with a fresh design, longer OS support lifetime, and an improved screen. It is powered by the same Google Tensor G3 SoC as the 8 and 8 Pro, has 8GB of memory, and comes in storage configurations of 128GB, and 256GB UFS 3.1.

Pixel smartphones are valued for their camera quality, and the 8a is no different. The Pixel 8a's 13MP front camera, as well as the combination of the 64MP main and 13MP UltraWide cameras on the rear of the device, deliver the same quality images as its more expensive siblings.

The Pixel 8a's display is a 6.1-inch OLED. That's slightly smaller than the 8 Pro's, but it still features a 120Hz refresh rate, and 2400 x 1080 resolution (430ppi). To have this a high-quality screen like this on a $500 smartphone is impressive, to say the least. The build quality of the Pixel 8a also gives it the feeling of being a more expensive phone as well, according to our reviewer Ryan Whitwam.

As with most every piece of technology these days, the Pixel 8a also comes packed with AI features from Google. Google AI is said to be able to help with everyday tasks, such as Circle to Search, getting a summary of emails, and avoiding spam callers. To top off all of those features is a battery that is said to last over 24 hours with the help of Google’s Adaptive Battery feature. If Extreme Battery Saver is turned on, the phone is reported to be able to last up to 72 hours.

The unlocked Google Pixel 8a 128GB in Obsidian is currently only $499.

Some other Pixel 8a options are:
  • The unlocked Google Pixel 8a 256GB in Obsidian is currently only $559
  • The unlocked Google Pixel 8a 128GB in Porcelain is $499
  • The unlocked Google Pixel 8a 128GB in Bay blue is just $499.
