Tensor G3 Powered Google Pixel 8a Leaks With Clean Sleek Lines
The highly-anticipated Google Pixel 8a might've been hiding in plain sight in a recent Google Fi Wireless ad. With its release date still a couple of months out, it makes you wonder if this was accidental or intentional on Google's part. The graphic also reveals a new matte blue colorway that may be coming to the 8a lineup.
At this point, details on Google's Pixel 8a have been leaked enough times that most of us have a pretty good idea of what the final product will likely entail. So far, however, there haven't been any leaks or renders of official 8a units, so to have something potentially real directly from Google itself is quite bizarre. Still, no harm in warming up the crowd a little early, right?
Viewers of the latest Google Fi Wireless ad would've been none the wiser if it wasn't for an eagle-eyed individual pointing out some of the defining (albeit rumored) features that shout "8a" over its Pixel stablemates. As you can see, the ad shows two phones—a pearlescent off-white and bright blue variant. What we know so far is that the 8a would adopt more rounded corners like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which the pair have. The dual camera setup and no mic port on the camera hump is another dead giveaway.
These visual cues seem to pair up with leaks so far about the 8a mostly carrying over the dual camera setup from the Pixel 7a. Instead, the 13MP (or some say 64MP) main cam OIS sensor, a 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide, plus IMX712 selfie cam will rely on the newer (but slightly detuned) Tensor G3 for additional computational image processing. Besides the more rounded design, other changes include a faster 6.1-inch 120Hz display with 1,400 (peak) nits for improved real-world use, plus support for external displays over the DisplayPort-enabled USB-C port.
With the blatant ad exposure, could Google be readying the 8a for launch in May during Google I/O?