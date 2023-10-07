Google Pixel 8 Pro, What To Expect And Why It’s The Best Pixel For Enthusiasts
Google's Pixel 8 Pro comes with a higher price tag than the previous generation, some may wonder if it is worth it. However, improved cameras, a brighter display, a faster and more powerful Tensor G3 chip, and added AI functionality have many saying yes.
Nowadays, the camera array is one of the most essential features of a smartphone. Consumers have become accustomed to being able to take stellar photos with the tiny cameras built-in, and be able to edit them on the phone as well. This is one area where the Google Pixel has always shone bright, and the Pixel 8 Pro is no different.
Every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been upgraded. The larger ultrawide lens delivers even better Macro Focus ability, while the telephoto lens will capture 56% more light and take 10x photos at optical quality. The primary rear camera will be able to capture better pictures and video in low-light settings. As for the front-facing camera, it now has autofocus for delivering what Google says is the best selfies yet on a Pixel smartphone.
The large display on the Pixel 8 Pro is getting a bump in brightness over last year's 927 nits. Google says it will be increased to 1,600 nits for HDR brightness with a peak of 2,400 nits. This brings it more in line with Samsung and Apple phone displays.
The Tensor G3 chip that powers the Pixel 8 Pro is also an upgrade from last year. Google says it has improved GPU performance, and can run double the number of machine learning models than the Tensor that came with the Pixel 6. It is through these improvements that Google says made it possible to add new photo features like Magic Eraser.
While all of these improvements may not be worth the $100 increase in price from the Pixel 7 Pro to some, they should be enough to lure in many who are ready for an upgrade from a Pixel 6 or older. The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a starting price of $999. For those who choose to preorder, they will be able to choose between a free Pixel Watch 2 (WiFi) or a pair of Pixel Buds Pro.