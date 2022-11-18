Google's Pixel 7 Pro Is $150 Off In Early BF Sale Off Or Free With These Trade-In Offers
Google's Pixel 7 Pro smartphone hasn't been on the market very long, but it's already deeply discounted. That's because Google is getting a jump start on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season. To sweeten the deal even further you can trade in an existing smartphone and receive up to $900, depending on the model, which effectively makes the Pixel 7 Pro a free upgrade, in a sense.
Normally priced at $899, the Pixel 7 Pro has been slashed to $749 at the Play Store and other retailers for the holiday season. That's a chunky $150 savings right off the bat. You can also find it for the same price at Amazon and Best Buy with various color options available.
As for trade-in credit, here's how much Google is offering (max amounts listed, values depend on condition and SKU)...
- Pixel 6 Pro: $600
- Pixel 6: $499
- Pixel 5: $400
- Pixel 5a: $350
- Pixel 4 / 4 XL / 4a / 4a (5G): $325
- iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max: $900
- iPhone 13: $650
- iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max: $650
- iPhone 12: $550
- iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $400
- iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max: $630
- iPhone 11: $520
- iPhone XS / XS Max: $480
- Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $900
- Galaxy S22 / S22+ 5G: $650
- Galaxy S21 / S21+: $499
- Galaxy S20 / S20+: $400
- Galaxy S10 / S10+: $350
- Galaxy S9 / S9+: $250
- Galaxy A71: $200
Not too shabby for avoiding the hassle of selling your existing handset yourself (on eBay or wherever else). Likewise, Best Buy is also offering trade-in credit for a bunch of smartphones, though not necessarily as much as Google. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of built-in storage fetches $550 in trade-in credit versus $900 at Amazon. Still, that brings the price of the Pixel 7 Pro down to $199.
Amazon also has a trade-in program, it just isn't as fleshed out or as lucrative—there's no option to select an iPhone 13 series phone, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max fetches up to $401 instead of $650. Nevertheless, it's worth looking into if you want to go that route.
As for Google's latest flagship phone, we noted in our Pixel 7 Pro review that it's refined in every way, with an improved premium build quality and overall design. To recap the specs, it wields a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1440x3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The model that goes for $749 right now is the one with 128GB of storage.
For taking photos, it has a 10.8MP shooter on the front, and a triple-camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto lens. It also boasts optical image stabilization (which isn't on the non-Pro model).