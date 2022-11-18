CATEGORIES
Google's Pixel 7 Pro Is $150 Off In Early BF Sale Off Or Free With These Trade-In Offers

by Paul LillyFriday, November 18, 2022, 09:30 AM EDT
Google Pixel 7 Pro phones on a black gradient background.
Google's Pixel 7 Pro smartphone hasn't been on the market very long, but it's already deeply discounted. That's because Google is getting a jump start on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season. To sweeten the deal even further you can trade in an existing smartphone and receive up to $900, depending on the model, which effectively makes the Pixel 7 Pro a free upgrade, in a sense.

Normally priced at $899, the Pixel 7 Pro has been slashed to $749 at the Play Store and other retailers for the holiday season. That's a chunky $150 savings right off the bat. You can also find it for the same price at Amazon and Best Buy with various color options available.

As for trade-in credit, here's how much Google is offering (max amounts listed, values depend on condition and SKU)...
  • Pixel 6 Pro: $600
  • Pixel 6: $499
  • Pixel 5: $400
  • Pixel 5a: $350
  • Pixel 4 / 4 XL / 4a / 4a (5G): $325
  • iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max: $900
  • iPhone 13: $650
  • iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max: $650
  • iPhone 12: $550
  • iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $400
  • iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max: $630
  • iPhone 11: $520
  • iPhone XS / XS Max: $480
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $900
  • Galaxy S22 / S22+ 5G: $650
  • Galaxy S21 / S21+: $499
  • Galaxy S20 / S20+: $400
  • Galaxy S10 / S10+: $350
  • Galaxy S9 / S9+: $250
  • Galaxy A71: $200
Hand holding a Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone in front of a blue background.
Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB - $749 at Amazon, Google, and Best Buy (Save $150)

Not too shabby for avoiding the hassle of selling your existing handset yourself (on eBay or wherever else). Likewise, Best Buy is also offering trade-in credit for a bunch of smartphones, though not necessarily as much as Google. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of built-in storage fetches $550 in trade-in credit versus $900 at Amazon. Still, that brings the price of the Pixel 7 Pro down to $199.

Amazon also has a trade-in program, it just isn't as fleshed out or as lucrative—there's no option to select an iPhone 13 series phone, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max fetches up to $401 instead of $650. Nevertheless, it's worth looking into if you want to go that route.

As for Google's latest flagship phone, we noted in our Pixel 7 Pro review that it's refined in every way, with an improved premium build quality and overall design. To recap the specs, it wields a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1440x3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The model that goes for $749 right now is the one with 128GB of storage.

For taking photos, it has a 10.8MP shooter on the front, and a triple-camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto lens. It also boasts optical image stabilization (which isn't on the non-Pro model).
deals, Google, pixel 7 pro, black friday 2022
