Google's Pixel 7 Pro Is $150 Off In Early BF Sale Off Or Free With These Trade-In Offers

Pixel 6 Pro: $600

$600 Pixel 6: $499

$499 Pixel 5: $400

$400 Pixel 5a: $350

$350 Pixel 4 / 4 XL / 4a / 4a (5G): $325

$325 i Phone 13 Pro / Pro Max: $900

$900 iPhone 13: $650

$650 iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max: $650

$650 iPhone 12: $550

$550 iPhone SE (3rd Gen): $400

iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max: $630

$630 iPhone 11: $520

$520 iPhone XS / XS Max: $480

$480 Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: $900

$900 Galaxy S22 / S22+ 5G: $650

$650 Galaxy S21 / S21+: $499

$499 Galaxy S20 / S20+: $400

$400 Galaxy S10 / S10+: $350

$350 Galaxy S9 / S9+: $250

$250 Galaxy A71: $200



Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB - $749 at Amazon, Google, and Best Buy (Save $150)

Google's Pixel 7 Pro smartphone hasn't been on the market very long, but it's already deeply discounted. That's because Google is getting a jump start on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season. To sweeten the deal even further you can trade in an existing smartphone and receive up to $900, depending on the model, which effectively makes the Pixel 7 Pro a free upgrade, in a sense.Normally priced at $899, thehas been slashed to $749 at the Play Store and other retailers for the holiday season. That's a chunky $150 savings right off the bat. You can also find it for the same price at Amazon andwith various color options available.As for trade-in credit, here's how much Google is offering (max amounts listed, values depend on condition and SKU)...Not too shabby for avoiding the hassle of selling your existing handset yourself (on eBay or wherever else). Likewise, Best Buy is also offering trade-in credit for a bunch of smartphones, though not necessarily as much as Google. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB of built-in storage fetches $550 in trade-in credit versus $900 at Amazon. Still, that brings the price of the Pixel 7 Pro down to $199.Amazon also has a trade-in program , it just isn't as fleshed out or as lucrative—there's no option to select an iPhone 13 series phone, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max fetches up to $401 instead of $650. Nevertheless, it's worth looking into if you want to go that route.As for Google's latest flagship phone, we noted in our Pixel 7 Pro review that it's refined in every way, with an improved premium build quality and overall design. To recap the specs, it wields a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1440x3120 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM. The model that goes for $749 right now is the one with 128GB of storage.For taking photos, it has a 10.8MP shooter on the front, and a triple-camera arrangement on the back consisting of a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto lens. It also boasts optical image stabilization (which isn't on the non-Pro model).