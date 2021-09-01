Despite Early Rumors, Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Launch Is Allegedly 2 Months Away





For those that were expecting to get your hands on Google's next-generation Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones soon, we have some bad news for you. If the latest reporting from Jon Prosser is accurate, the new flagship smartphones won't launch until October 28

To put that date in perspective, the Pixel 5 launched on October 15th, 2020, and the Pixel 4 launched on October 24th, 2019. So, the late October launch isn't unprecedented, but it is a bit disappointing given that Google already showed its hand with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on August 2nd.

Prosser's reporting also shoots down the previously rumored September 13th launch, which would have seen the new Pixel debut a day before Apple's [expected] iPhone 13 event. The iPhone 13 launch would no doubt overshadow anything that Google could possibly muster -- especially for a smartphone family that has typically flown under the [sales] radar compared to other Android devices -- so it makes sense that Google would steer clear of that launch window.





"According to the information we have, pre-orders for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will happening on Tuesday, October 19th, and launch will be on Thursday, October 28th," added Prosser.

In August, Google confirmed that the Pixel 6 would have a 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ display, while the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ display (both will feature OLED panels). Both smartphones have a sleek two-tone finish with aluminum side rails. In addition, the flagship Pixel 6 Pro will bring a triple-camera setup on the rear consisting of wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and 4x telephoto sensors.

However, the highlight of the Pixel 6 family will be Google's custom Tensor SoC, which Samsung manufactures. Not only does the SoC feature an integrated 5G modem, but it also reportedly includes a custom ISP to further enhance Google's top-notch photo quality. Whether it will be able to top the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in outright performance remains to be seen at this point.

We should also note the Google is already letting customers know that these devices will have price tags much higher than last year's Pixel 5. "We've definitively not been in the flagship tier for the past couple years, this will be different," said Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh last month. "It will certainly be a premium-priced product."