by Brandon HillFriday, May 15, 2020, 09:40 AM EDT

Google Pixel 4a Leaked Pricing Could Pose Huge Threat To iPhone SE

google pixel 4a 2
When Apple launched the second-generation iPhone SE last month, it dropped a nuke on the mid-range smartphone market with flagship performance at a bargain price of $399. Sure, the iPhone SE's design is rather dated with huge display bezels, but it gets the basics right and the device will be supported for at least the next half-decade.

Google has been playing in the mid-range space with its Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL for the past year, and has drawn praise for its value and solid camera performance. The Pixel 4a launch is imminent based on recent leaks, and Google could have a few tricks up its sleeve to combat the iPhone SE threat. According to reporting from 9to5Google's Stephen Hall, the Pixel 4a will be priced at $349.

That would undercut the iPhone SE by $50, and also represents a $50 price cut relative to the current Pixel 3a. What's even better is that the rumor alleges that the $349 price will get you a device with 128GB of storage. For comparison, both the iPhone SE and the Pixel 3a only come with 64GB of storage with the entry-level spec. That would make the Pixel 3a a runaway bargain at this price point, and could make it the default choice for many new smartphone buyers.

The Pixel 4a is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which can't hold a candle to the A13 Bionic SoC found in the iPhone SE with respect to performance. However, let's be honest here: the general public likely isn't going to be disappointed with the overall performance of the Snapdragon 730 in everyday situations. Likewise, if the well-regarded camera image quality of the Pixel family carries over to the Pixel 4a, the price tag and the increased storage alone should make it a winner.

Other specs reportedly on tap for the Pixel 4a include a 5.8-inch Full HD+ OLED "hole punch" display, 6GB of RAM, Titan M security chip, single 12.2MP camera on the rear, and a rear-mounted optical fingerprint sensor. One thing that we won't reportedly see this year, however, is a larger Pixel 4a XL. Google allegedly nixed this model to streamline the development process and simplify the lineup.



Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), iphone se, snapdragon 730, pixel 3a, pixel 4a
Via:  Stephen Hall via Twitter
