CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillFriday, July 10, 2020, 02:16 PM EDT

Pixel 4a 5G Aka Bramble And Pixel 5 Redfin Confirmed Via Google Search Leak

google pixel 4a 2
When it comes to Google's family of hardware products, everything can and will be leaked at some point prior to launch. Last year's Pixel 4 was leaked so far in advance that Google made light of the situation by providing an official render of the device that confirmed the previous leaks.

Today, it's time for Google's 2020 family of smartphones to get the leak treatment, and this source is Google's own software. In this case, the leak comes from the Google Search app, which includes references to some interesting unreleased products.

The folks from 9to5Google uncovered not only the expected Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, but also the Pixel 4a (5G). If the leak is accurate, the Pixel 4a (5G) would likely be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, which includes an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem. Interestingly enough, that's also the same processor that's tipped for the "flagship" Pixel 5.

pixel 4a 5g

But if the devices use the same SoC, that would leave Google in the predicament of having to further differentiate between its mid-range and flagship models. If previous generations are used as guidance, we could likely still see Google limit storage capacities, include a smaller batter, skimp out on the amount of RAM, and use a cheaper plastic body shell instead of a metal enclosure for the Pixel 4a/Pixel 4a (5G). There's also the outside possibility that Google could use the newly announced Snapdragon 690 5G SoC.

As for the standard Pixel 4a, it's rumored to feature a 5.8-inch HFD+ OLED display, 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Also reportedly on deck are a 3,140 mAh battery and a $349 starting price.

One other interesting bit of info gleaned from the Google Search app is what was missing. There was absolutely no mention of a Pixel 5 XL, which is somewhat surprising as there has always been an "XL" version of its flagship Pixel smartphone available. With their bigger screens, they've also been a popular option with customers. While all of this is pure speculation at this point, it's possible that in another effort to trim costs and streamline production, Google is looking to go with one screen size as it's reportedly doing with the Pixel 4a.


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 4a, pixel 5, pixel 4a (5g)
Via:  9to5Google
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms