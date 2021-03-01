Google Pixel 4a 5G Falls To All-Time Low $449 With These Hot Deals





If you're looking for a great, all-around 5G smartphone that will be supported for years in the future, Amazon is currently running a great deal on the Google Pixel 4a 5G . The smartphone was initially launched last fall alongside the more expensive Pixel 5 and is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Pixel 4a 5G launched at $499 but is currently available for just $449 at both Amazon and B&H Photo, representing a $50 discount. Besides the Snapdragon 765G, you'll also receive 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) display. Instead of a massive central notch or thick bezels, the Pixel 4a 5G features a simple hole punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera, and it uses a cost-effective (and still quite capable) fingerprint sensor on the back. Google has always done a great job in photography with its Pixel smartphones, and the Pixel 4a 5G is no exception with its 12.2MP primary camera and 16MP ultra-wide cameras.

While the Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 3885 mAh battery, Google cost-cutting means that it only supports 18W wired fast charging and leaves out wireless charging support (which is found on its Pixel 5 sibling).





One of the most significant benefits of going with Google's Pixel smartphones is its choice to use a stock Android UI without overbearing design flourishes and scores of [unwanted] preinstalled apps carrier bloat. The Pixel 4a 5G is also the recipient of monthly Android updates and three years [from the time of launch] of major Android OS updates, which is more than we can say for most Android OEMs. However, Samsung recently one-upped Google by announcing that smartphones dating back to the Galaxy S10 family are eligible for up to 4 years of security updates.

You can read the HotHardware review of the Google Pixel 4a 5G right here.