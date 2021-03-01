CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, March 01, 2021, 11:31 AM EDT

Google Pixel 4a 5G Falls To All-Time Low $449 With These Hot Deals

google pixel 4a 5g front
If you're looking for a great, all-around 5G smartphone that will be supported for years in the future, Amazon is currently running a great deal on the Google Pixel 4a 5G. The smartphone was initially launched last fall alongside the more expensive Pixel 5 and is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The Pixel 4a 5G launched at $499 but is currently available for just $449 at both Amazon and B&H Photo, representing a $50 discount. Besides the Snapdragon 765G, you'll also receive 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340x1080) display. Instead of a massive central notch or thick bezels, the Pixel 4a 5G features a simple hole punch cutout for the 8MP selfie camera, and it uses a cost-effective (and still quite capable) fingerprint sensor on the back. Google has always done a great job in photography with its Pixel smartphones, and the Pixel 4a 5G is no exception with its 12.2MP primary camera and 16MP ultra-wide cameras.

While the Pixel 4a 5G comes with a 3885 mAh battery, Google cost-cutting means that it only supports 18W wired fast charging and leaves out wireless charging support (which is found on its Pixel 5 sibling).

pixel 4a 5g

One of the most significant benefits of going with Google's Pixel smartphones is its choice to use a stock Android UI without overbearing design flourishes and scores of [unwanted] preinstalled apps carrier bloat. The Pixel 4a 5G is also the recipient of monthly Android updates and three years [from the time of launch] of major Android OS updates, which is more than we can say for most Android OEMs. However, Samsung recently one-upped Google by announcing that smartphones dating back to the Galaxy S10 family are eligible for up to 4 years of security updates.

You can read the HotHardware review of the Google Pixel 4a 5G right here.

Tags:  deals, Amazon, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 4a 5g

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms