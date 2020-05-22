CATEGORIES
Friday, May 22, 2020

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Fall To Record Low $279, $319 Unlocked With These Hot Deals

pixel 3a xl front in hand
With the Pixel 4a looming on the horizon, discounts are starting to pile up on the current generation Pixel 3a family. That’s good news for those that don’t want to wait until July for the Pixel 4a’s arrival, and need a low-cost smartphone right now.

Amazon is selling both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at record low prices for unlocked models. In the case of the Pixel 3a, we’re looking at a price tag of $279, which matches the low that we first told you about back in December. As for the Pixel 3a XL, it’s available for a low $319, which is $40 below the previous low. These prices represent discounts of $120 and $150 respectively off their MSRPs.

The Pixel 3a is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 SoC, and features 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It features a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, 12MP primary camera, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 3000 mAh battery. The Pixel 3a XL offers a larger 6-inch display and 3700 mAh battery.

pixel3a

The Pixel 3a will be replaced by the Pixel 4a in Google’s mid-range smartphone lineup. It’s expected to debut with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 SoC, and a more generous 6GB of RAM. Perhaps more importantly, it’s said that the Pixel 4a will double standard storage from 64GB to 128GB while dropping the MSRP from $399 to $349. 



