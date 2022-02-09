CATEGORIES
home News
by Lane BabuderWednesday, February 09, 2022, 01:31 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3 Had A Good Run But Just Received Its Last Security Update Ever

pixel3 pic news
Google's flagship phone family sure has had its fair share of ups and downs. The Pixel 3 is no different. Today the down is that the device will receive its final security update. While having one of the best phone cameras at the time of release, it did not exactly sell like hotcakes, at least not right away. After some time though, and a number of sales it rapidly garnered popularity, with the camera being a major driving factor (see our collection of sample photos we took with the phone).

For consumers who still use the Pixel 3 today, the latest February security patch for Android devices is set to be the last it will ever receive. Receiving its last full OS update to Android 12 last October, support for the device, which we heralded in our Pixel 3 review, has come to an end. Google stated that because the full OS Upgrade was likely to have bugs found it would issue at least one more patch for it, and that's being pushed out now. It's the same OS patch that was also the first major update for the Pixel 6, also launched in October of 2021.
android news
Google's overall plan for its consumers is that any new flagship device will get five years of security updates while receiving 3 years of OS updates. This means that if you purchased a Pixel 6 in October you would get OS updates up to 2024, and security updates into 2026. This is admittedly much shorter than the iPhone's 6 years provided by Apple, but with Google now making its own Tensor chip, long-term support might just be a little more difficult for them, at least for now.

The security patch includes numerous security resolutions for critical vulnerabilities. One such vulnerability is that any app with access to one file in a collection can gain access to all files within that collection. Collections in Android are how the file system displays to the user, such as videos, downloads, images, audio, and other files. That particular flaw actually allows the malicious attacker to potentially overwrite those files.
android news phones
There are a few other updates in the media framework, and an update to Google Play Protect within the patch so it is advised to go ahead and get that patch as soon as you are able to. Details of what the patches include for this update are available from Google here.
Tags:  Android, Google, security, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 3, pixel 3 xl
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment