Google Pixel 11 Phones Are Up To $250 Off At Amazon And Best Buy
by
Paul Lilly
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Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 10:35 AM EDT
If you have been considering an upgrade to a Pixel 11 series smartphone, now is the time to make your move. Every model outside of the foldable variant is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, with discounts ranging from $100 off for the standard Pixel 11 line, on up to $250 for those opting for the Pixel 11 Pro XL. Meanwhile the Pixel 11 Pro (non-XL) is $200.
Choose Your Pixel 11 Series Phone
Which model is right for you? That depends on entirely what you are after and how much you are willing to spend. To help decide, however, check out our Pixel 11 series review in which we tested, benchmarked, and evaluated all three models.
Note that different color options are available for each model—just click the model you're interested in and change the color option on the product page. Likewise, both Amazon and Best Buy have trade-in offers available and other perks, such as 90 days free of Amazon Music.
As for the phones, all three are solid Android models. Now starting at $799, the standard Pixel 11 is a great value, packing Google's Tensor G6 processor and 12GB of memory behind a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, the front houses a 10.5MP shooter, while the rear serves up 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP lenses.
Stepping up to the Pixel 11 Pro gets more pixels (2856x1280) crammed into the same 6.3-inch display size, an upgraded triple-camera setup (50MP and dual 48MP cameras), up to 16GB of RAM, and faster wired charging.
For power users, our favorite of the bunch is the Pixel 11 Pro XL with a spacious 6.8 inch OLED display (2992x1344, 120Hz), powered by the same Tensor G6 and up to 16GB of RAM. You get the exact same pro-grade camera hardware and as the standard Pro, but more extra screen real estate and rapid 45W charging.