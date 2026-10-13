Google Pixel 11 Phones Are Up To $250 Off At Amazon And Best Buy

Pixel 11 - Image: Google

If you have been considering an upgrade to a Pixel 11 series smartphone, now is the time to make your move. Every model outside of the foldable variant is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, with discounts ranging from $100 off for the standard Pixel 11 line, on up to $250 for those opting for the Pixel 11 Pro XL. Meanwhile the Pixel 11 Pro (non-XL) is $200.

Choose Your Pixel 11 Series Phone





Which model is right for you? That depends on entirely what you are after and how much you are willing to spend. To help decide, however, check out our Pixel 11 series review in which we tested, benchmarked, and evaluated all three models.

Stepping up to the Pixel 11 Pro gets more pixels (2856x1280) crammed into the same 6.3-inch display size, an upgraded triple-camera setup (50MP and dual 48MP cameras), up to 16GB of RAM, and faster wired charging.





For power users, our favorite of the bunch is the Pixel 11 Pro XL with a spacious 6.8 inch OLED display (2992x1344, 120Hz), powered by the same Tensor G6 and up to 16GB of RAM. You get the exact same pro-grade camera hardware and as the standard Pro, but more extra screen real estate and rapid 45W charging.