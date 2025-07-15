CATEGORIES
Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ditched The S Pen But Samsung Teases A Possible Return

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 15, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
hero s pen
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has arrived, showcasing some welcomed advancements, yet with a few notable omissions that have drawn the attention of fans and tech enthusiasts: the absence of the beloved S Pen and, to a lesser degree, the under-display camera (UDC). While this decision was a trade-off for a sleeker design, Samsung has hinted that the stylus might make a return in future iterations, assuming the demand and technology needs are just right.

The primary driver behind the Galaxy Z Fold 7's S Pen hiatus was Samsung's desire in delivering an ultra-thin and lightweight device, a feature supposedly requested by consumers. According to Kang Min-seok, Managing Director of Samsung's MX Business Division, the design team prioritized making the Z Fold 7 the thinnest and lightest model in the series to date. Doing so involved extensive R&D to significantly reduce weight and achieve a more portable profile, which in turn necessitated a farewell to the integrated S Pen.

fold flip 7a
Samsung Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

That said, the S Pen story within the Galaxy Z Fold series is far from over, it seems. Samsung says that it's actively investing in the development of a new generation of S Pen technology. This next-gen stylus aims to be significantly thinner and more innovative, potentially overcoming the limitations of current S Pen designs that rely on Wacom's Electro-Magnetic Resonance tech and a dedicated digitizer. Reports suggest that Samsung is collaborating with companies like HiDeep to develop something that doesn't require a separate digitizer and internal battery.

The potential reintroduction of the S Pen aligns with Samsung's wider vision of balancing sophisticated features with design aesthetics. The company understands that while thinness and lightness are important, so too is the functionality that users have come to expect. The decision to re-evaluate the S Pen's inclusion will hinge on the maturity of this new technology and, crucially, consumer demand. 

Of course, Samsung is mum about how long the S Pen pause will be and/or if the S Pen, in its new form, will be renamed. One thing is quite certain, at least based on the company's current stance, is that proactive research into better S Pen solutions is underway. 

The Samsung S Pen was first introduced with the Galaxy Note series in 2011. It slowly evolved from a simple stylus to a sophisticated tool with useful abilities like screenshot capture, note-taking. up to 4096 pressure sensitivity, enhanced Air View, and Bluetooth connectivity for remote control.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphones, s-pen, galaxy-z-fold-7
