Google Maps Now Plans EV Trips And Charging Stops On Android Auto
With this latest update, Maps on Android Auto will now offer users recommendations on where and when to charge their EV based on the car’s model and current battery level. All users need to do is provide the app with their vehicle’s information, including its battery charge level and set a destination.
Google says that it’s able to generate accurate recommendations by leveraging its AI, which works in combination with specialized energy models. These models take into account “car details — like weight and battery size — alongside Maps’ real-time information about traffic, road elevation and weather.”
This is an excellent upgrade for those with Android Auto, because while EV charging stations are more common it can still be a pain to find one in certain parts of the country. What will make it a truly killer app, though, is if Google is able to design it in a way where it automatically detects a vehicle’s information, making it so that all the user needs to input is their destination. It would also be nice to see this implemented for Apple’s CarPlay system to make it available to as many drivers as possible.
Google says that there are 350 car models supported across 15 brands, and the company has provided a useful support page where users can check to see if their vehicle is compatible with this new feature.