CATEGORIES
home News

Google Maps Now Plans EV Trips And Charging Stops On Android Auto

by Alan VelascoTuesday, March 31, 2026, 11:04 AM EDT
google maps android auto ev trips hero
Driving season is beginning to kick into gear in the US now that it’s springtime, and an even busier summer season is right around the corner. While traveling can be fun, the stress of finding where to charge up an electric vehicle (EV) when driving longer distances can cause some anxiety. Fortunately, Google is looking to make longer trips less onerous with a killer upgrade to Maps on Android Auto.

With this latest update, Maps on Android Auto will now offer users recommendations on where and when to charge their EV based on the car’s model and current battery level. All users need to do is provide the app with their vehicle’s information, including its battery charge level and set a destination.

google maps android auto ev trips body

Google says that it’s able to generate accurate recommendations by leveraging its AI, which works in combination with specialized energy models. These models take into account “car details — like weight and battery size — alongside Maps’ real-time information about traffic, road elevation and weather.”

This is an excellent upgrade for those with Android Auto, because while EV charging stations are more common it can still be a pain to find one in certain parts of the country. What will make it a truly killer app, though, is if Google is able to design it in a way where it automatically detects a vehicle’s information, making it so that all the user needs to input is their destination. It would also be nice to see this implemented for Apple’s CarPlay system to make it available to as many drivers as possible.

Google says that there are 350 car models supported across 15 brands, and the company has provided a useful support page where users can check to see if their vehicle is compatible with this new feature.
Tags:  Google, Google-Maps, Android-Auto, (nasdaq:goog)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use