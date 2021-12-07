Google Begins Rolling Out December Pixel Update With This Huge List Of Bug Fixes
The update is slated to host a plethora of fixes, improvements, and new features for Pixel phones that are still receiving updates. Those versions should include the Pixel 3a and newer devices. Users can also expect an updated security patch that will address vulnerabilities that range from high to critical in nature. The most severe of those being the media framework and a remote attacker possibility executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
One new feature that will be exclusive to select BMW owners for now, is your phone becoming a digital car key. That's right, you will be able to lock, unlock and even start your fancy BMW with your phone. So, for those BMW owners who are prone to misplacing their keys, this should come as a very welcome feature indeed. One can assume that this feature will be added to other car manufacturers in the future, but no details of which ones that might have been given as of yet.
A new safety feature will detect if you are in a severe car accident. If you have the feature enabled, the phone will check in with you to see if you are alright and if you are unable to answer Pixel can then share pertinent information about your location and other details with emergency responders. This feature could literally be a life saver.
Alongside the new features, fixes to the under-the-screen fingerprint sensor, and fix for those pesky phantom calls, there are improvements to audio, battery and power, biometrics, Bluetooth, camera, etc. The update addresses nearly 100 fixes, improvements, and new features in all. If you would like to see a detailed list of all of these, you can visit the Pixel Phone Help page.
Hopefully the fingerprint sensor issue is resolved along with the phone calling Aunt Judy in the middle of your dinner date without you knowing (we all know that what Aunt Judy hears ends up on Facebook), and the overall experience with both new Pixel phones and older are improved. So if you are the owner of a Google Pixel be on the lookout for the update coming to your device sometime this month.