Google Drive's AI Security Upgrade Detects Ransomware And Prevents File Corruption
This will likely be welcome news to education and enterprise users who utilize Google Workspace. Information suggests that major ransomware breaches could have been effectively reversed had the entities in question been protected by Google Workspace and Drive's ransomware protection. Regular end-users who want to protect themselves from ransomware will have to rely on more traditional backup and security solutions, though drives with built-in ransomware protection could become more common in the future.
Google's official announcement notes that the feature will be on by default for Google Workspace users, along with Drive file restoration. The notifications will only work on Drive For Desktop v.114 or later, but syncing will still function on older versions of the software. Google also notes that ransomware detection will be available for Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard and Plus, Education Standard and Plus, as well as Frontline Standard and Plus plans. File restoration is also "available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts", though its application for personal accounts may be limited by the lack of detection on them.