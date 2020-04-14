Google Reportedly Developing In-House Custom Chips For Pixel Phones, Chromebooks





In a potential move that could shake things up in the mobile space, Google might be taking a page from Apple by designing its own system-on-chip (SoC) hardware for future Pixel smartphones and lower end Chromebook devices. If that turns out to be the case, it would be disappointing news for Qualcomm, and good news for Samsung.









By shifting design chores in-house, Google could put itself in a better position to compete on performance, features, and price. Apple has done well with that same strategy, with its custom Bionic hardware being some of the best SoCs on the market.





According to Axios, there is already a design in progress. Designed in cooperation with Samsung , the chip is codenamed "Whitechapel" and is based on 5-nanometer manufacturing technology. It is worth noting that Samsung also builds Apple's Bionic processors for its iPhone and iPad devices, and of course its own Exynos chips.





It's said that Google recently received the first working versions of the Whitechapel part. The chip is based on ARM hardware (no surprise there) and features eight cores, along with specialized hardware to power machine learning chores.



